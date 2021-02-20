US Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;30;15;31;15;Mostly sunny;SE;8;48%;26%;3 Albuquerque, NM;61;30;46;26;Breezy and cooler;NNE;16;30%;0%;5 Anchorage, AK;12;9;19;10;Very cold;NNE;2;73%;14%;1 Asheville, NC;40;19;43;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;8;48%;56%;4 Atlanta, GA;50;29;56;45;Sunny;SE;7;44%;60%;4 Atlantic City, NJ;33;26;36;31;Sunny, but cold;SW;10;51%;9%;4 Austin, TX;59;40;66;38;Mostly cloudy;W;6;72%;7%;1 Baltimore, MD;32;19;38;27;Partly sunny, cold;S;5;53%;7%;4 Baton Rouge, LA;55;36;63;53;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;73%;68%;2 Billings, MT;37;23;38;34;Windy;WSW;26;50%;4%;3 Birmingham, AL;52;30;59;47;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;40%;61%;4 Bismarck, ND;44;16;42;30;Partly sunny;WSW;9;64%;0%;3 Boise, ID;40;26;39;32;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;74%;55%;1 Boston, MA;32;21;32;20;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;48%;3%;3 Bridgeport, CT;34;20;35;22;Plenty of sun;SW;8;44%;23%;3 Buffalo, NY;24;15;29;25;Becoming cloudy;S;8;63%;67%;3 Burlington, VT;27;12;27;14;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;54%;27%;3 Caribou, ME;25;5;26;3;Mostly sunny;W;6;56%;0%;3 Casper, WY;36;14;30;23;Partly sunny;SSW;17;58%;0%;4 Charleston, SC;53;36;51;44;Mostly sunny, cool;E;9;49%;18%;5 Charleston, WV;29;14;43;36;Not as cold;SSE;5;57%;63%;4 Charlotte, NC;49;26;48;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;SE;5;38%;53%;4 Cheyenne, WY;44;18;31;22;Breezy and colder;W;21;48%;5%;4 Chicago, IL;28;19;36;29;A little p.m. snow;S;13;77%;96%;1 Cleveland, OH;24;12;36;33;Cloudy, not as cold;SSE;11;62%;72%;2 Columbia, SC;51;30;51;38;Cold with sunshine;ESE;6;45%;66%;4 Columbus, OH;26;6;35;33;Periods of sun;SSE;8;74%;74%;2 Concord, NH;29;16;31;9;Plenty of sun;WNW;9;49%;13%;3 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;56;35;58;29;Breezy in the p.m.;NNW;16;73%;16%;1 Denver, CO;54;17;38;23;Mostly sunny, colder;SW;7;38%;11%;4 Des Moines, IA;33;25;34;24;Snow;WNW;10;77%;77%;1 Detroit, MI;30;8;30;30;Cloudy;S;9;77%;74%;1 Dodge City, KS;57;29;48;25;Winds subsiding;WSW;22;52%;5%;4 Duluth, MN;26;18;32;23;A bit of snow;WSW;7;82%;75%;1 El Paso, TX;73;42;60;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;10;21%;0%;5 Fairbanks, AK;-5;-28;-13;-34;Sunshine, very cold;ESE;4;67%;5%;1 Fargo, ND;29;20;38;23;Partly sunny;SSW;9;71%;13%;3 Grand Junction, CO;50;22;42;23;Mostly sunny;E;6;42%;2%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;27;10;33;31;Cloudy;SSE;10;78%;75%;1 Hartford, CT;33;19;34;18;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;46%;22%;3 Helena, MT;38;25;42;37;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;48%;30%;2 Honolulu, HI;81;71;81;71;A shower;ENE;12;66%;66%;7 Houston, TX;58;47;66;46;Cloudy;NW;8;74%;57%;1 Indianapolis, IN;31;15;40;32;Mostly cloudy;S;9;65%;74%;2 Jackson, MS;49;32;57;46;Areas of low clouds;S;9;61%;69%;4 Jacksonville, FL;58;44;63;54;Clouds and sun;E;12;59%;26%;4 Juneau, AK;39;37;41;36;Snow and rain;SSE;19;82%;92%;0 Kansas City, MO;41;32;40;27;A little a.m. snow;W;11;75%;60%;1 Knoxville, TN;42;23;55;37;Mostly sunny, milder;SSE;4;47%;60%;4 Las Vegas, NV;64;44;62;46;Sunny and breezy;N;15;22%;0%;4 Lexington, KY;31;17;44;36;Mostly sunny;S;8;57%;78%;4 Little Rock, AR;38;24;41;31;Cloudy with a shower;W;8;94%;80%;1 Long Beach, CA;71;47;74;50;Sunny, breezy, nice;NNE;15;22%;0%;4 Los Angeles, CA;68;47;73;51;Sunny and nice;NNE;5;27%;1%;4 Louisville, KY;35;19;46;37;Turning cloudy;S;7;58%;72%;3 Madison, WI;25;16;31;25;Cloudy with snow;WSW;9;88%;96%;1 Memphis, TN;40;29;53;35;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;13;62%;86%;3 Miami, FL;73;69;74;71;Winds subsiding;E;17;60%;82%;3 Milwaukee, WI;24;18;35;27;A little p.m. snow;WSW;12;69%;96%;1 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;23;20;33;25;A little snow;WSW;8;77%;67%;1 Mobile, AL;59;40;63;54;Partly sunny;SE;10;62%;70%;4 Montgomery, AL;57;32;57;46;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;48%;60%;5 Mt. Washington, NH;3;-5;4;1;Winds subsiding;WNW;26;79%;8%;3 Nashville, TN;39;20;52;40;Partly sunny;S;9;53%;74%;4 New Orleans, LA;57;43;67;55;Mostly cloudy;ESE;11;64%;61%;3 New York, NY;34;22;35;29;Plenty of sun;SW;8;46%;21%;4 Newark, NJ;34;21;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;46%;25%;4 Norfolk, VA;40;25;37;27;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;7;45%;3%;4 Oklahoma City, OK;42;34;42;22;Clearing, quite cold;WNW;13;82%;12%;2 Olympia, WA;49;41;51;47;Rain;SSW;10;91%;94%;1 Omaha, NE;33;26;34;23;A little a.m. snow;W;11;79%;81%;1 Orlando, FL;67;51;70;59;Breezy with some sun;E;14;57%;15%;5 Philadelphia, PA;33;19;34;24;Partly sunny, cold;S;6;48%;14%;4 Phoenix, AZ;76;46;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;N;5;21%;0%;5 Pittsburgh, PA;25;6;34;30;Not as cold;SE;5;54%;62%;4 Portland, ME;32;22;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;44%;2%;3 Portland, OR;51;43;52;49;A touch of rain;SSW;9;81%;82%;1 Providence, RI;34;21;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;47%;9%;3 Raleigh, NC;42;22;43;29;Sunny, but chilly;SE;5;39%;25%;4 Reno, NV;44;25;48;28;Partly sunny;SSW;5;47%;0%;4 Richmond, VA;36;17;40;28;Sunshine and cold;SSE;4;41%;7%;4 Roswell, NM;72;36;57;26;Windy in the morning;WNW;15;29%;0%;5 Sacramento, CA;59;40;66;40;Abundant sunshine;N;6;50%;2%;4 Salt Lake City, UT;42;28;39;31;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;18%;3 San Antonio, TX;58;38;66;39;Mostly cloudy;N;6;80%;10%;1 San Diego, CA;65;47;72;50;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;31%;0%;5 San Francisco, CA;60;45;62;48;Mostly sunny;NE;7;60%;1%;4 Savannah, GA;55;36;57;48;Sun and some clouds;E;10;55%;24%;5 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;52;49;A little rain;SSW;17;84%;90%;1 Sioux Falls, SD;27;22;34;23;A little a.m. snow;W;8;78%;64%;1 Spokane, WA;36;32;41;39;Snow showers;SSW;12;79%;77%;1 Springfield, IL;32;22;36;29;A little wintry mix;W;17;87%;85%;1 St. Louis, MO;38;23;35;30;Afternoon rain;WSW;12;86%;84%;2 Tampa, FL;67;50;75;60;Nice with sunshine;E;11;56%;3%;5 Toledo, OH;25;7;33;32;Cloudy, not as cold;SSE;6;75%;76%;1 Tucson, AZ;80;41;69;40;Sunny, not as warm;ENE;6;25%;0%;5 Tulsa, OK;46;35;42;25;Very cold;WNW;9;83%;12%;1 Vero Beach, FL;68;60;71;64;Winds subsiding;ESE;18;59%;83%;3 Washington, DC;31;20;38;30;Sunshine and cold;SSE;5;43%;8%;4 Wichita, KS;40;27;42;26;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;14;71%;13%;2 Wilmington, DE;32;21;37;28;Mostly sunny;S;6;47%;11%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather