US Forecast for Monday, August 9, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;90;64;85;66;A shower or two;SE;6;65%;66%;6

Albuquerque, NM;92;68;96;71;Sunshine and warm;S;6;16%;2%;11

Anchorage, AK;59;52;64;51;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;61%;76%;1

Asheville, NC;83;64;82;65;A t-storm around;SE;5;68%;47%;9

Atlanta, GA;89;71;90;72;A t-storm around;SSW;4;61%;46%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;73;69;80;73;Warmer with some sun;SSW;6;79%;44%;8

Austin, TX;95;79;97;78;Humid with some sun;SSE;9;61%;28%;8

Baltimore, MD;88;70;90;73;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;58%;44%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;91;74;91;74;A t-storm or two;S;6;74%;65%;10

Billings, MT;99;60;80;57;Sunny and cooler;E;11;41%;17%;8

Birmingham, AL;89;74;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;65%;7

Bismarck, ND;98;70;88;61;Partly sunny, smoky;NW;11;51%;39%;7

Boise, ID;85;52;83;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;30%;0%;8

Boston, MA;84;68;75;68;A shower or two;NNE;8;82%;74%;3

Bridgeport, CT;78;68;80;69;Humid;SE;7;73%;44%;4

Buffalo, NY;83;74;89;75;Partly sunny;SE;7;58%;38%;8

Burlington, VT;86;70;87;70;Humid;SSE;11;60%;32%;5

Caribou, ME;78;57;76;65;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;66%;53%;3

Casper, WY;91;53;82;50;Mostly sunny, smoky;NE;8;41%;8%;9

Charleston, SC;85;74;85;75;Humid with a t-storm;SSE;6;75%;71%;11

Charleston, WV;91;67;94;72;Hot and humid;SSE;5;56%;29%;9

Charlotte, NC;91;70;92;72;Humid with some sun;S;5;60%;34%;10

Cheyenne, WY;89;64;90;57;Mostly sunny, smoky;NW;8;19%;7%;10

Chicago, IL;90;73;83;73;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;77%;84%;3

Cleveland, OH;88;76;92;75;Partly sunny;SSE;11;55%;51%;9

Columbia, SC;92;73;90;74;Humid with a t-storm;S;5;66%;59%;10

Columbus, OH;89;70;91;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;8;57%;55%;9

Concord, NH;85;64;80;63;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;5;74%;33%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;98;79;Breezy, hot, humid;S;16;57%;6%;11

Denver, CO;94;65;96;63;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;16%;6%;10

Des Moines, IA;83;71;92;77;Warmer;S;7;74%;12%;7

Detroit, MI;88;74;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;63%;81%;8

Dodge City, KS;97;67;102;73;Hazy sun and hot;SE;10;44%;4%;10

Duluth, MN;69;66;80;68;Humid and warmer;ENE;6;77%;27%;6

El Paso, TX;99;75;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;31%;25%;12

Fairbanks, AK;65;51;64;49;Rain and drizzle;NE;5;74%;81%;1

Fargo, ND;84;65;90;63;Mostly sunny;E;8;62%;67%;7

Grand Junction, CO;95;63;97;64;Dimmed sunshine;W;9;13%;0%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;90;74;81;71;A t-storm or two;S;9;79%;94%;2

Hartford, CT;81;68;81;68;Brief showers, humid;ESE;6;72%;77%;4

Helena, MT;78;50;77;54;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;11;42%;5%;8

Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;75;Partly sunny;ENE;12;50%;44%;12

Houston, TX;94;81;95;81;A t-storm around;SSE;8;64%;48%;9

Indianapolis, IN;90;74;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;70%;73%;5

Jackson, MS;93;76;94;76;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;S;7;67%;54%;11

Jacksonville, FL;90;75;90;75;Humid with a t-storm;SE;6;71%;60%;10

Juneau, AK;60;54;58;50;A little a.m. rain;SSE;11;82%;96%;1

Kansas City, MO;85;77;96;81;Sunny and hot;S;11;59%;42%;9

Knoxville, TN;91;68;92;72;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;5;59%;38%;6

Las Vegas, NV;107;80;107;84;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;18%;7%;10

Lexington, KY;89;69;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;64%;71%;6

Little Rock, AR;94;78;96;78;Hot and humid;S;9;56%;15%;10

Long Beach, CA;79;63;79;63;Partly sunny;W;6;64%;0%;9

Los Angeles, CA;81;62;83;65;Partly sunny;SSW;6;56%;0%;9

Louisville, KY;91;74;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;66%;71%;5

Madison, WI;86;70;81;71;A couple of t-storms;S;5;74%;64%;2

Memphis, TN;92;78;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;12;67%;59%;8

Miami, FL;88;81;88;81;A t-storm around;E;8;66%;66%;11

Milwaukee, WI;90;71;80;71;A couple of t-storms;SSW;10;81%;70%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;69;87;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;7;73%;14%;5

Mobile, AL;91;77;91;76;A thunderstorm;SSW;5;72%;57%;11

Montgomery, AL;89;73;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;71%;73%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;60;50;58;52;Mostly cloudy;S;18;92%;26%;2

Nashville, TN;91;74;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;64%;72%;9

New Orleans, LA;92;80;92;79;Humid with a t-storm;S;6;66%;55%;7

New York, NY;77;69;84;72;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;68%;44%;6

Newark, NJ;79;69;87;70;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;64%;44%;6

Norfolk, VA;82;68;88;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;68%;9%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;94;77;96;78;Hazy sun and breezy;S;15;57%;27%;10

Olympia, WA;72;51;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;N;5;63%;3%;7

Omaha, NE;87;70;96;75;Hot and humid;S;8;65%;12%;9

Orlando, FL;93;77;90;76;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;74%;71%;9

Philadelphia, PA;81;66;89;69;Warmer and humid;SSE;4;63%;44%;9

Phoenix, AZ;106;84;100;79;Partly sunny;S;7;40%;70%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;86;69;94;72;Hot;S;6;54%;28%;9

Portland, ME;78;63;70;63;Partly sunny;ENE;7;92%;33%;4

Portland, OR;77;55;86;61;Nice with sunshine;NNW;7;50%;3%;8

Providence, RI;80;66;78;67;A shower or two;NNE;7;78%;68%;3

Raleigh, NC;89;69;89;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;63%;15%;10

Reno, NV;92;57;92;61;Mostly sunny, smoky;W;6;24%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;86;68;89;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;67%;22%;10

Roswell, NM;98;70;101;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;35%;6%;11

Sacramento, CA;92;59;96;60;Sunny and warm;S;5;42%;0%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;97;67;90;66;Mostly sunny, smoky;SE;7;27%;0%;9

San Antonio, TX;94;79;95;79;Partly sunny, humid;SE;11;60%;5%;10

San Diego, CA;73;63;75;65;Partly sunny;WNW;7;68%;3%;10

San Francisco, CA;69;59;70;58;Partly sunny;WSW;10;64%;2%;9

Savannah, GA;89;74;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;N;3;74%;58%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;56;79;60;Sunny and delightful;NNE;8;58%;3%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;84;66;92;69;Hot with hazy sun;SSE;9;63%;15%;8

Spokane, WA;72;52;81;57;Partly sunny, warmer;S;3;47%;0%;7

Springfield, IL;88;72;87;75;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;11;79%;63%;4

St. Louis, MO;92;75;92;75;Hot with a t-storm;SSW;7;68%;64%;8

Tampa, FL;90;77;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;NE;5;76%;72%;7

Toledo, OH;89;71;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;65%;80%;6

Tucson, AZ;98;77;93;76;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;7;52%;66%;7

Tulsa, OK;97;80;98;81;Hot and humid;S;11;55%;27%;10

Vero Beach, FL;92;75;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;ESE;7;76%;58%;8

Washington, DC;89;68;90;73;Hot and humid;SSE;6;62%;40%;9

Wichita, KS;95;74;98;77;Hazy sun and warm;S;10;51%;4%;10

Wilmington, DE;84;66;88;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;65%;44%;9

