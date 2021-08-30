Skip to main content
US Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;82;61;77;57;Partly sunny;W;7;76%;10%;5

Albuquerque, NM;88;66;92;67;A t-storm around;S;5;36%;48%;9

Anchorage, AK;63;50;64;51;Increasing clouds;SE;4;69%;30%;3

Asheville, NC;87;68;79;67;A couple of t-storms;SE;4;78%;90%;3

Atlanta, GA;87;73;78;72;A couple of t-storms;SSE;8;84%;89%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;85;74;83;75;Humid;W;7;77%;42%;4

Austin, TX;97;78;98;78;Partly sunny, warm;S;2;53%;36%;10

Baltimore, MD;91;74;86;72;Humid;SW;5;69%;68%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;82;73;87;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;83%;79%;7

Billings, MT;89;61;93;57;Hazy sun and smoky;W;9;23%;8%;6

Birmingham, AL;79;73;78;71;Thunderstorms;SW;15;82%;92%;2

Bismarck, ND;82;60;83;67;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;14;61%;9%;5

Boise, ID;90;54;82;50;Hazy sunshine;N;7;25%;0%;6

Boston, MA;86;70;85;70;Periods of sun;W;8;57%;9%;6

Bridgeport, CT;83;69;82;68;Partly sunny;NW;6;70%;31%;7

Buffalo, NY;80;69;79;64;Periods of sun, nice;NNE;7;57%;32%;5

Burlington, VT;86;63;81;58;A shower;WNW;7;60%;61%;6

Caribou, ME;73;59;78;52;Warmer with a shower;W;10;55%;60%;5

Casper, WY;89;51;93;58;Hot;WSW;13;16%;27%;7

Charleston, SC;88;74;87;79;Humid with some sun;S;7;68%;37%;9

Charleston, WV;86;72;79;68;A couple of t-storms;NW;4;78%;91%;2

Charlotte, NC;94;72;91;73;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;59%;66%;6

Cheyenne, WY;89;59;91;60;Hazy sunshine;W;8;17%;9%;7

Chicago, IL;81;72;78;70;Periods of sun;NE;8;54%;6%;6

Cleveland, OH;82;72;78;69;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;69%;31%;6

Columbia, SC;92;73;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;58%;63%;9

Columbus, OH;83;69;76;66;A shower and t-storm;NE;4;79%;86%;3

Concord, NH;85;60;83;58;Partly sunny;WNW;7;60%;9%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;77;96;76;Partly sunny;SE;5;56%;20%;9

Denver, CO;95;64;95;65;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;15%;9%;8

Des Moines, IA;84;65;77;63;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;79%;40%;3

Detroit, MI;84;64;79;62;Nice with some sun;NE;6;59%;30%;6

Dodge City, KS;94;67;96;67;Sunny and very warm;SSE;12;49%;4%;8

Duluth, MN;79;58;70;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;68%;6%;5

El Paso, TX;93;74;95;73;Partly sunny;SSE;6;37%;13%;10

Fairbanks, AK;58;47;66;49;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;70%;26%;1

Fargo, ND;82;56;78;59;Sunny and delightful;SE;7;65%;3%;5

Grand Junction, CO;92;64;94;65;A t-storm around;E;9;19%;64%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;82;61;81;56;Partly sunny;NE;5;57%;6%;5

Hartford, CT;86;67;82;66;Partly sunny;WNW;5;70%;12%;7

Helena, MT;87;53;82;49;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;8;31%;0%;6

Honolulu, HI;87;72;87;73;A shower in places;ENE;7;50%;53%;11

Houston, TX;98;82;97;80;A t-storm around;SSW;13;60%;55%;10

Indianapolis, IN;82;71;79;65;A t-storm or two;NE;6;71%;64%;3

Jackson, MS;76;71;88;72;Breezy and humid;S;15;73%;30%;2

Jacksonville, FL;90;74;92;77;Clouds and sun;SW;7;64%;44%;8

Juneau, AK;62;47;64;47;Partly sunny;NE;4;68%;7%;4

Kansas City, MO;91;71;82;68;A thunderstorm;E;6;79%;57%;5

Knoxville, TN;90;72;78;70;Thunderstorms;ENE;12;83%;93%;2

Las Vegas, NV;105;83;101;74;A t-storm around;SSE;9;32%;86%;8

Lexington, KY;80;69;75;66;A couple of t-storms;NE;6;86%;94%;2

Little Rock, AR;86;73;92;71;Breezy;N;13;58%;25%;6

Long Beach, CA;76;65;78;66;Fog, then some sun;SW;6;66%;4%;8

Los Angeles, CA;84;64;80;65;Fog, then some sun;S;6;66%;5%;8

Louisville, KY;83;71;78;68;A couple of t-storms;ENE;6;83%;94%;2

Madison, WI;81;59;78;54;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;63%;4%;6

Memphis, TN;80;72;83;70;Rain and wind;ESE;16;81%;79%;2

Miami, FL;87;79;88;78;A p.m. t-shower;SW;6;72%;65%;11

Milwaukee, WI;85;65;78;65;Clouds and sun;NNE;10;64%;27%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;60;78;60;Mostly sunny;E;7;61%;4%;6

Mobile, AL;83;77;88;74;A couple of t-storms;SW;11;78%;87%;3

Montgomery, AL;81;72;82;72;A couple of t-storms;WSW;8;83%;86%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;56;48;52;42;A passing shower;WNW;31;87%;60%;2

Nashville, TN;85;72;76;69;Stormy;NE;14;83%;94%;1

New Orleans, LA;89;78;89;79;A shower and t-storm;SSW;15;76%;85%;3

New York, NY;86;73;86;70;Partly sunny;WNW;6;63%;34%;5

Newark, NJ;87;70;82;71;Partial sunshine;WNW;6;70%;34%;7

Norfolk, VA;94;76;91;76;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;62%;55%;8

Oklahoma City, OK;92;72;93;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;58%;7%;8

Olympia, WA;68;45;67;47;Mainly cloudy;WSW;8;63%;9%;2

Omaha, NE;86;67;78;64;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;84%;55%;4

Orlando, FL;92;75;91;76;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;55%;9

Philadelphia, PA;89;74;88;71;Partly sunny;WNW;5;63%;42%;4

Phoenix, AZ;107;83;96;74;A t-storm around;SSW;7;44%;85%;7

Pittsburgh, PA;84;70;77;65;A p.m. shower or two;NNE;5;81%;92%;2

Portland, ME;79;67;81;65;Variable cloudiness;WNW;7;62%;8%;5

Portland, OR;70;52;69;50;Sun and clouds;NNW;5;56%;5%;5

Providence, RI;84;68;84;66;Periods of sun;W;6;64%;10%;6

Raleigh, NC;96;73;94;73;Warm with some sun;S;5;50%;54%;8

Reno, NV;93;52;86;47;Sunshine;W;9;19%;0%;8

Richmond, VA;93;73;90;72;A t-storm around;NE;5;67%;74%;7

Roswell, NM;92;68;96;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;41%;8%;9

Sacramento, CA;98;57;89;53;Hazy sun;S;6;39%;2%;7

Salt Lake City, UT;93;69;94;69;Hazy sun, hot, smoky;SSE;11;22%;31%;7

San Antonio, TX;92;77;96;76;Sunshine and warm;SSE;5;53%;34%;10

San Diego, CA;75;67;76;67;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;69%;11%;4

San Francisco, CA;71;59;69;58;Clouds, then sun;WSW;12;53%;2%;7

Savannah, GA;91;74;91;75;Humid;S;6;69%;44%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;51;68;50;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;11%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;82;63;76;62;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;11;81%;41%;6

Spokane, WA;83;51;73;44;Not as warm;S;10;39%;3%;5

Springfield, IL;88;67;79;61;A t-storm or two;NNE;7;85%;62%;2

St. Louis, MO;88;70;81;65;Humid with a t-storm;NNE;6;79%;59%;3

Tampa, FL;91;78;90;80;A stray t-shower;WSW;6;72%;55%;8

Toledo, OH;85;60;80;59;Clouds and sunshine;NE;3;62%;10%;6

Tucson, AZ;100;76;93;73;Thunderstorms;SE;7;64%;94%;7

Tulsa, OK;94;72;96;71;Sunshine, warm, nice;SE;5;59%;31%;8

Vero Beach, FL;90;74;90;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;72%;44%;10

Washington, DC;91;73;89;70;Humid with some sun;WNW;5;68%;67%;5

Wichita, KS;91;70;94;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;61%;9%;8

Wilmington, DE;87;72;84;72;Partly sunny;WNW;6;77%;44%;6

