US Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;54;37;50;30;Clouds and sun;S;4;59%;33%;1

Albuquerque, NM;68;44;68;45;Some brightening;NNE;5;33%;1%;4

Anchorage, AK;40;34;41;36;Rain and drizzle;NNE;10;84%;89%;0

Asheville, NC;63;39;55;38;Clouds and sun;NW;7;82%;32%;2

Atlanta, GA;69;45;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;67%;15%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;61;48;56;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;WNW;7;65%;74%;1

Austin, TX;81;60;80;63;Partly sunny;SSE;2;66%;27%;4

Baltimore, MD;60;43;51;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;W;6;71%;69%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;78;52;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;65%;8%;4

Billings, MT;43;21;52;34;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;63%;2%;3

Birmingham, AL;65;46;65;47;Mostly sunny;N;7;64%;36%;4

Bismarck, ND;39;19;41;19;Partly sunny;SE;5;60%;2%;2

Boise, ID;58;47;59;44;Partly sunny;ENE;5;72%;14%;1

Boston, MA;59;43;56;38;Mostly cloudy;W;8;48%;22%;1

Bridgeport, CT;58;40;54;35;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;57%;21%;1

Buffalo, NY;50;42;48;38;Breezy in the p.m.;W;12;55%;44%;2

Burlington, VT;56;38;50;35;A shower in spots;SW;8;65%;78%;1

Caribou, ME;55;35;49;29;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;58%;20%;2

Casper, WY;38;26;49;32;A couple of showers;W;9;72%;67%;1

Charleston, SC;72;53;73;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;6;65%;8%;4

Charleston, WV;58;40;48;30;A morning shower;W;5;82%;57%;1

Charlotte, NC;70;45;68;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;68%;20%;4

Cheyenne, WY;33;30;41;34;A bit of snow;W;7;93%;80%;1

Chicago, IL;47;34;45;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;10;53%;3%;3

Cleveland, OH;52;41;48;38;Chilly with a shower;W;15;61%;83%;2

Columbia, SC;72;45;73;49;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;4;67%;15%;4

Columbus, OH;52;38;48;30;Partly sunny, chilly;WNW;8;57%;8%;3

Concord, NH;58;35;54;29;Partly sunny;WNW;5;55%;30%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;56;65;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;9;66%;91%;2

Denver, CO;42;33;46;35;Bit of rain, snow;ESE;5;80%;81%;1

Des Moines, IA;48;27;46;26;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;54%;3%;3

Detroit, MI;49;36;46;30;Breezy in the p.m.;W;11;59%;33%;2

Dodge City, KS;49;32;40;31;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;96%;84%;1

Duluth, MN;42;28;40;26;Partly sunny;W;9;64%;9%;1

El Paso, TX;80;49;80;49;Partly sunny;W;7;24%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;36;26;37;31;Mostly cloudy;NNE;4;68%;31%;0

Fargo, ND;42;25;40;22;Clouds and sun;S;7;69%;2%;2

Grand Junction, CO;63;46;55;39;Showers around;ESE;5;81%;86%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;46;37;43;31;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;11;61%;58%;1

Hartford, CT;59;37;54;32;Rather cloudy;W;6;58%;22%;1

Helena, MT;40;26;50;33;A shower;SW;5;66%;55%;1

Honolulu, HI;84;72;84;74;A few showers;ENE;4;64%;69%;4

Houston, TX;79;59;78;62;Some sun, pleasant;SE;6;72%;8%;4

Indianapolis, IN;51;37;47;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;7;56%;2%;3

Jackson, MS;73;49;70;50;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;60%;33%;4

Jacksonville, FL;73;62;76;60;A passing shower;N;8;69%;58%;4

Juneau, AK;43;35;47;40;Cloudy;ESE;7;62%;84%;0

Kansas City, MO;45;35;49;31;Cloudy and chilly;N;2;65%;8%;2

Knoxville, TN;64;44;54;38;Cooler;N;5;76%;37%;1

Las Vegas, NV;79;56;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;31%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;54;40;50;31;Sunny intervals;NW;5;71%;17%;3

Little Rock, AR;65;49;51;42;Partial sunshine;NE;8;69%;79%;3

Long Beach, CA;68;56;71;57;Partly sunny, cool;SE;4;66%;1%;4

Los Angeles, CA;70;53;73;56;Cool with some sun;SSE;5;69%;2%;4

Louisville, KY;56;41;53;32;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;56%;11%;3

Madison, WI;47;30;43;26;Rather cloudy;NW;8;55%;4%;2

Memphis, TN;65;46;54;43;Clouds and sunshine;NE;10;65%;71%;2

Miami, FL;79;75;80;75;Rain and drizzle;ENE;8;65%;68%;1

Milwaukee, WI;50;32;45;30;Mostly cloudy;WNW;12;53%;7%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;44;28;43;27;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;58%;4%;2

Mobile, AL;74;53;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;62%;8%;4

Montgomery, AL;71;49;67;48;Sunny;NNE;5;68%;22%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;28;17;22;15;Very windy, a flurry;WNW;34;83%;53%;1

Nashville, TN;61;45;52;37;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;6;64%;44%;1

New Orleans, LA;76;60;75;60;Sunny and nice;NE;7;59%;4%;4

New York, NY;59;46;54;40;A shower in the p.m.;W;7;49%;59%;1

Newark, NJ;60;41;52;35;A shower in the p.m.;W;6;58%;58%;1

Norfolk, VA;66;48;66;48;An afternoon shower;NNW;5;59%;79%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;52;41;50;42;Showers around, cold;NE;11;86%;87%;1

Olympia, WA;48;40;54;45;Afternoon rain;SSW;2;92%;85%;1

Omaha, NE;45;27;49;27;Partly sunny;ESE;5;61%;3%;3

Orlando, FL;77;64;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;67%;7%;4

Philadelphia, PA;59;44;54;39;A little p.m. rain;WSW;6;61%;61%;1

Phoenix, AZ;85;61;85;58;Partly sunny;N;5;30%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;53;40;49;33;A morning shower;W;7;57%;45%;1

Portland, ME;57;41;54;36;Partial sunshine;W;8;56%;14%;2

Portland, OR;52;46;58;50;A bit of p.m. rain;E;5;76%;68%;1

Providence, RI;59;39;55;35;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;53%;28%;1

Raleigh, NC;69;44;67;44;Mostly sunny;N;5;68%;33%;4

Reno, NV;57;43;63;39;Clouds breaking;SSW;5;53%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;64;42;54;38;Cooler, p.m. rain;N;5;72%;73%;1

Roswell, NM;71;45;69;47;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;57%;26%;3

Sacramento, CA;66;60;70;52;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;78%;10%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;63;48;56;41;A little a.m. rain;ESE;5;80%;70%;1

San Antonio, TX;83;60;81;64;Partly sunny;E;6;71%;3%;4

San Diego, CA;68;56;68;57;Cool with some sun;NNW;7;68%;1%;4

San Francisco, CA;65;60;67;57;Some sun returning;NW;5;83%;27%;2

Savannah, GA;74;53;76;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;3;65%;6%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;45;56;49;A few p.m. showers;ESE;5;79%;86%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;46;22;44;24;Partly sunny;NNE;5;59%;2%;3

Spokane, WA;54;39;51;40;Clouds breaking;N;2;84%;9%;1

Springfield, IL;44;31;48;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;W;7;58%;2%;3

St. Louis, MO;49;38;51;32;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;60%;5%;3

Tampa, FL;76;64;83;66;Partly sunny;NNE;6;63%;4%;5

Toledo, OH;50;33;47;29;Breezy in the p.m.;W;10;66%;25%;2

Tucson, AZ;86;56;85;52;Partly sunny;E;6;25%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;52;43;51;42;Showers around, cold;NE;8;79%;87%;1

Vero Beach, FL;82;68;83;68;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;65%;28%;5

Washington, DC;61;43;52;35;Cooler, p.m. rain;WNW;5;73%;69%;1

Wichita, KS;49;38;46;38;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;76%;85%;1

Wilmington, DE;59;43;52;35;A little p.m. rain;W;7;70%;64%;1

