US Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;50;44;46;27;A shower in the a.m.;W;12;65%;60%;1

Albuquerque, NM;58;32;57;35;Mostly sunny;E;3;33%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;7;-4;3;-1;Very cold;NNE;6;78%;48%;0

Asheville, NC;62;43;47;23;Increasingly windy;NW;16;78%;55%;2

Atlanta, GA;62;52;59;29;A stray a.m. shower;NNW;12;73%;40%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;58;52;54;33;Morning rain;NW;16;71%;86%;1

Austin, TX;76;51;70;41;Plenty of sun;SSW;5;35%;5%;4

Baltimore, MD;55;45;53;32;Windy in the p.m.;NW;16;54%;57%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;77;61;67;39;Sunny, not as warm;NNE;12;62%;8%;4

Billings, MT;54;43;60;36;Mostly sunny;WSW;14;28%;4%;2

Birmingham, AL;67;52;57;30;Cooler;N;13;62%;11%;3

Bismarck, ND;29;21;44;30;Mostly sunny, milder;S;6;53%;3%;2

Boise, ID;46;31;50;33;Sunshine;E;5;48%;8%;2

Boston, MA;56;51;56;32;Periods of rain;WNW;16;67%;96%;1

Bridgeport, CT;54;45;52;28;Rain in the morning;NW;16;63%;76%;1

Buffalo, NY;50;35;37;32;Snow showers, colder;W;14;55%;99%;1

Burlington, VT;49;41;46;25;A shower in the a.m.;W;10;60%;63%;1

Caribou, ME;40;30;45;24;Cloudy, p.m. rain;WNW;7;85%;92%;0

Casper, WY;47;33;56;37;Mostly sunny, mild;SSW;18;23%;5%;2

Charleston, SC;69;53;64;38;A couple of showers;N;12;87%;88%;1

Charleston, WV;59;40;42;23;Breezy;WNW;14;64%;25%;2

Charlotte, NC;60;48;61;29;Showers around;N;11;71%;63%;1

Cheyenne, WY;49;39;61;40;Mostly sunny, mild;WSW;15;13%;3%;3

Chicago, IL;55;25;37;25;Partly sunny, colder;W;10;38%;0%;2

Cleveland, OH;48;34;38;31;Snow showers, colder;NW;18;56%;92%;1

Columbia, SC;71;49;64;33;Showers around;N;13;81%;81%;1

Columbus, OH;44;29;37;20;Clouds and sun, cold;WNW;9;56%;1%;2

Concord, NH;49;40;51;23;Morning rain;NW;14;69%;72%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;69;43;66;42;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;37%;1%;3

Denver, CO;55;35;67;39;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;14%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;53;23;42;27;Partly sunny;SSE;6;44%;1%;2

Detroit, MI;43;25;37;21;Some sun;WNW;11;55%;27%;2

Dodge City, KS;57;31;65;36;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;9;38%;2%;3

Duluth, MN;33;15;29;19;Cold with some sun;SW;9;56%;4%;2

El Paso, TX;67;43;66;45;Partly sunny;ENE;5;32%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;-17;-21;1;-5;Cloudy and cold;NE;6;51%;35%;0

Fargo, ND;25;15;36;25;Not as cold;S;9;46%;4%;2

Grand Junction, CO;52;25;52;23;Plenty of sunshine;NE;5;38%;1%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;49;28;34;24;Colder with flurries;W;10;54%;50%;2

Hartford, CT;55;49;53;28;Morning rain;WNW;15;64%;72%;1

Helena, MT;46;33;52;24;Partly sunny, mild;SW;4;38%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;86;74;85;73;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;13;59%;30%;5

Houston, TX;80;59;72;48;Mostly sunny;NE;8;49%;6%;4

Indianapolis, IN;49;24;37;21;Colder;WNW;8;51%;0%;2

Jackson, MS;74;52;61;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;NNE;11;59%;8%;3

Jacksonville, FL;71;59;72;47;Periods of sun;NW;10;77%;14%;3

Juneau, AK;41;35;38;31;Snow and rain;SE;8;74%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;58;30;50;33;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;43%;0%;3

Knoxville, TN;58;45;50;22;Cooler;N;14;64%;55%;3

Las Vegas, NV;70;44;69;49;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;17%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;49;30;39;20;Periods of sun, cold;NW;7;60%;1%;2

Little Rock, AR;64;41;56;31;Mostly sunny;SE;5;48%;4%;3

Long Beach, CA;86;57;81;56;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;18%;0%;3

Los Angeles, CA;87;56;84;59;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;5;18%;1%;3

Louisville, KY;51;31;43;21;Sunshine and cold;NW;7;50%;0%;3

Madison, WI;50;19;34;20;Mostly sunny, colder;WSW;8;40%;0%;2

Memphis, TN;60;39;52;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;E;8;47%;5%;3

Miami, FL;80;71;80;66;A few showers;N;6;81%;87%;3

Milwaukee, WI;54;22;36;22;Colder;WNW;13;37%;0%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;38;16;34;23;Mostly sunny;S;6;40%;1%;2

Mobile, AL;74;61;66;40;Mostly sunny;N;13;74%;25%;3

Montgomery, AL;70;54;60;34;Partial sunshine;N;13;74%;25%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;25;20;25;3;Very windy;NW;37;98%;79%;1

Nashville, TN;59;35;46;22;Sunny, but chilly;N;7;51%;0%;3

New Orleans, LA;75;64;67;48;Not as warm;NNE;14;73%;25%;3

New York, NY;55;49;52;33;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;56%;66%;1

Newark, NJ;56;48;52;31;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;57%;64%;2

Norfolk, VA;65;51;55;32;A shower and t-storm;NNW;12;78%;96%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;59;33;62;40;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;49%;1%;3

Olympia, WA;43;32;49;42;A little p.m. rain;SSW;7;82%;92%;0

Omaha, NE;50;26;48;30;Partly sunny;SSE;9;43%;4%;2

Orlando, FL;81;68;78;55;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;8;77%;61%;2

Philadelphia, PA;54;47;52;29;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;61%;66%;2

Phoenix, AZ;85;61;83;64;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;17%;1%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;50;37;38;27;Cloudy and breezy;W;16;53%;4%;1

Portland, ME;50;44;53;31;Morning rain, breezy;WNW;16;70%;89%;1

Portland, OR;49;33;53;44;Areas of morning fog;SSW;5;72%;93%;2

Providence, RI;57;50;55;30;Periods of rain;NW;14;68%;92%;1

Raleigh, NC;65;48;57;28;Breezy, a.m. showers;NNW;14;80%;100%;1

Reno, NV;52;27;56;34;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;39%;0%;3

Richmond, VA;60;50;56;28;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;14;69%;59%;1

Roswell, NM;60;30;66;33;Partly sunny;S;7;36%;0%;3

Sacramento, CA;65;40;63;42;Fog, then sun;SE;4;69%;1%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;47;28;49;31;Abundant sunshine;NNW;4;56%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;75;54;71;41;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;36%;4%;4

San Diego, CA;80;59;76;59;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;36%;1%;1

San Francisco, CA;69;52;67;49;Mostly sunny;NW;7;55%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;71;54;69;41;Partly sunny;NNW;10;78%;44%;2

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;47;37;50;43;Rain and drizzle;SSW;8;71%;93%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;37;19;42;26;Partly sunny;S;7;45%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;42;26;44;31;Partly sunny;N;2;77%;75%;2

Springfield, IL;60;24;39;22;Sunny, much colder;W;7;43%;3%;2

St. Louis, MO;60;29;42;26;Sunny and cooler;SE;6;41%;8%;3

Tampa, FL;79;67;77;55;A morning shower;NNW;6;83%;57%;3

Toledo, OH;45;27;38;22;Partly sunny;W;8;60%;3%;2

Tucson, AZ;81;60;79;60;Inc. clouds;ESE;11;25%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;61;32;59;37;Mostly sunny;S;5;51%;1%;3

Vero Beach, FL;79;70;81;61;An afternoon shower;WNW;9;79%;56%;2

Washington, DC;55;47;53;30;A shower in the a.m.;NW;16;58%;57%;2

Wichita, KS;57;30;60;35;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;51%;1%;3

Wilmington, DE;57;47;52;29;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;62%;64%;2

_____

