US Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;86;63;80;67;A t-storm around;SSE;15;67%;86%;5 Albuquerque, NM;95;68;95;69;Breezy in the p.m.;SE;9;17%;16%;11 Anchorage, AK;67;52;69;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;48%;14%;6 Asheville, NC;91;73;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;6;55%;42%;12 Atlanta, GA;100;76;97;77;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;5;52%;14%;10 Atlantic City, NJ;83;68;76;72;Increasingly windy;SSW;16;67%;88%;6 Austin, TX;100;77;102;76;Hot;SSE;3;46%;7%;12 Baltimore, MD;87;70;87;74;An a.m. thunderstorm;SW;9;68%;80%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;95;77;96;77;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;7;61%;73%;12 Billings, MT;77;50;86;55;Sunny and warmer;E;10;43%;7%;10 Birmingham, AL;96;76;98;78;Warm with some sun;E;6;49%;30%;12 Bismarck, ND;70;60;82;56;Winds subsiding;NE;16;46%;5%;9 Boise, ID;75;60;88;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;11;25%;3%;10 Boston, MA;72;59;73;66;Breezy in the p.m.;S;13;57%;66%;5 Bridgeport, CT;79;62;73;68;A t-storm around;S;11;67%;88%;5 Buffalo, NY;86;76;81;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;14;75%;81%;4 Burlington, VT;80;67;79;66;Windy with a t-storm;S;19;64%;95%;3 Caribou, ME;78;54;75;57;Breezy with some sun;S;13;57%;78%;8 Casper, WY;76;40;88;51;Sunny and warmer;E;8;24%;7%;11 Charleston, SC;91;77;86;77;Clouds limiting sun;SSE;8;67%;7%;9 Charleston, WV;97;73;94;71;Very hot;WSW;8;61%;82%;11 Charlotte, NC;95;75;93;76;Some sun, very warm;SW;8;54%;46%;10 Cheyenne, WY;81;51;89;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;11;23%;6%;12 Chicago, IL;94;70;91;72;Hot, becoming breezy;W;12;40%;3%;10 Cleveland, OH;91;80;86;73;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;SW;14;65%;56%;9 Columbia, SC;100;75;94;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;58%;34%;10 Columbus, OH;96;78;92;71;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;WSW;13;57%;58%;10 Concord, NH;78;55;74;62;Partly sunny;SSW;9;60%;34%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;78;98;77;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;10;44%;6%;12 Denver, CO;87;56;93;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;23%;5%;12 Des Moines, IA;86;61;91;66;Partly sunny;WSW;9;50%;41%;11 Detroit, MI;95;80;89;71;Breezy, not as hot;WSW;14;52%;16%;10 Dodge City, KS;88;67;102;72;Hot;S;15;39%;5%;12 Duluth, MN;82;60;75;56;Winds subsiding;W;18;49%;16%;6 El Paso, TX;103;80;101;78;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;9;21%;32%;13 Fairbanks, AK;74;54;76;52;A morning shower;NNW;5;49%;68%;3 Fargo, ND;82;63;81;55;Windy;WNW;20;50%;10%;4 Grand Junction, CO;86;55;98;69;Sunny and warmer;SE;8;8%;0%;12 Grand Rapids, MI;94;69;87;66;Not as hot;W;13;54%;8%;10 Hartford, CT;84;60;73;68;Not as warm;S;10;63%;61%;5 Helena, MT;73;47;86;55;Sunshine and warmer;WNW;8;35%;0%;10 Honolulu, HI;87;74;86;74;A shower or two;ENE;15;59%;85%;13 Houston, TX;97;77;98;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;20%;12 Indianapolis, IN;97;80;93;72;Very hot;SW;11;51%;33%;6 Jackson, MS;95;76;96;76;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;4;61%;66%;12 Jacksonville, FL;96;78;91;75;Clouds and sun;E;10;66%;27%;12 Juneau, AK;68;50;76;52;Sunny and warm;NE;11;39%;0%;6 Kansas City, MO;91;72;96;76;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;61%;17%;11 Knoxville, TN;97;77;98;76;Very hot;SSW;7;48%;31%;10 Las Vegas, NV;100;78;107;81;Sunny and hot;SSW;9;6%;0%;12 Lexington, KY;96;79;97;75;A t-storm around;SW;10;57%;73%;10 Little Rock, AR;95;75;97;77;Hot;S;7;53%;3%;12 Long Beach, CA;77;63;76;63;Fog to sun;SE;7;68%;0%;11 Los Angeles, CA;82;63;84;62;Patchy fog, then sun;S;8;52%;0%;12 Louisville, KY;99;81;98;77;Very hot and humid;SW;11;52%;66%;10 Madison, WI;94;62;86;63;Breezy in the p.m.;W;13;46%;3%;10 Memphis, TN;97;77;99;78;Record-tying heat;S;4;49%;9%;11 Miami, FL;88;81;88;79;Clouds and sunshine;E;9;63%;55%;11 Milwaukee, WI;95;67;89;66;Increasingly windy;W;16;48%;4%;10 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;65;83;63;Partly sunny, windy;NW;19;39%;6%;7 Mobile, AL;95;78;97;79;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;62%;67%;11 Montgomery, AL;98;75;96;76;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;57%;44%;12 Mt. Washington, NH;52;45;53;46;Windy;SSW;34;91%;65%;4 Nashville, TN;97;79;102;76;Very hot and humid;SW;7;48%;10%;11 New Orleans, LA;93;79;94;80;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;61%;64%;12 New York, NY;82;65;76;70;A t-storm around;S;12;65%;64%;5 Newark, NJ;83;65;81;71;A t-storm around;S;9;60%;64%;5 Norfolk, VA;85;67;87;75;A morning t-storm;SSW;9;61%;63%;10 Oklahoma City, OK;93;77;94;73;Very warm;SSE;13;53%;6%;12 Olympia, WA;66;50;65;49;Low clouds may break;NNW;5;71%;44%;5 Omaha, NE;80;62;91;67;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;5;55%;55%;11 Orlando, FL;98;79;95;78;A t-storm around;ENE;8;59%;43%;12 Philadelphia, PA;90;67;84;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;S;10;59%;88%;6 Phoenix, AZ;107;81;111;85;Sunny and hot;W;6;10%;2%;12 Pittsburgh, PA;96;76;93;71;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;10;59%;61%;11 Portland, ME;75;56;66;61;Breezy in the p.m.;S;11;67%;83%;5 Portland, OR;70;54;68;54;A passing shower;N;7;56%;85%;3 Providence, RI;79;58;72;67;Clouds and sun;S;9;58%;85%;5 Raleigh, NC;92;71;92;75;Humid;SSW;8;60%;45%;10 Reno, NV;88;59;84;56;Sunny and windy;W;17;17%;6%;12 Richmond, VA;90;69;90;77;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;SSW;10;65%;65%;9 Roswell, NM;105;75;97;73;Winds subsiding;S;15;32%;7%;11 Sacramento, CA;96;57;87;55;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;9;33%;4%;11 Salt Lake City, UT;76;57;99;73;Hot;SE;11;17%;1%;11 San Antonio, TX;101;78;102;74;Near-record heat;SSE;9;40%;6%;12 San Diego, CA;70;62;71;62;Fog to sun;SSW;8;67%;0%;11 San Francisco, CA;69;56;67;56;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;20;53%;5%;10 Savannah, GA;96;77;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;84%;25%;12 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;52;66;53;Mostly cloudy;N;7;65%;44%;6 Sioux Falls, SD;79;59;86;59;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;13;43%;0%;10 Spokane, WA;70;52;73;54;Partly sunny;ENE;7;53%;27%;7 Springfield, IL;95;74;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;53%;99%;11 St. Louis, MO;99;80;99;78;Very hot;SW;9;50%;82%;11 Tampa, FL;95;79;94;76;A heavy thunderstorm;E;6;69%;61%;12 Toledo, OH;94;78;88;69;Warm with some sun;WSW;10;58%;15%;11 Tucson, AZ;104;77;108;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;8%;4%;12 Tulsa, OK;93;78;97;74;Warm with some sun;S;9;53%;7%;11 Vero Beach, FL;91;74;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;8;71%;33%;12 Washington, DC;92;70;91;74;An a.m. thunderstorm;SSW;9;64%;80%;7 Wichita, KS;92;72;100;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;12;50%;5%;11 Wilmington, DE;88;67;84;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;S;12;63%;73%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather