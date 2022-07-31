US Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;87;66;88;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;53%;25%;9

Albuquerque, NM;88;68;91;70;Becoming cloudy;NW;6;43%;21%;12

Anchorage, AK;65;54;59;52;Rain;S;5;91%;99%;1

Asheville, NC;84;68;81;68;Heavy thunderstorms;W;7;80%;98%;3

Atlanta, GA;91;71;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;W;7;70%;66%;8

Atlantic City, NJ;80;72;79;74;A shower in spots;SSW;8;79%;45%;5

Austin, TX;103;75;101;77;Warm with some sun;SSE;5;53%;28%;11

Baltimore, MD;89;71;86;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;71%;44%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;88;75;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;73%;61%;5

Billings, MT;98;72;103;74;Hot;SW;13;20%;8%;8

Birmingham, AL;89;74;89;74;A thunderstorm;SSW;8;67%;85%;6

Bismarck, ND;82;59;92;66;Warmer;SSE;11;52%;1%;8

Boise, ID;106;72;104;74;Record-tying heat;SW;7;20%;26%;5

Boston, MA;84;73;89;69;A shower, more humid;SSE;10;50%;81%;6

Bridgeport, CT;85;71;78;70;Showers around;SW;8;73%;77%;4

Buffalo, NY;82;67;83;67;More humid;SSW;10;60%;52%;9

Burlington, VT;84;64;89;69;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;49%;64%;8

Caribou, ME;82;61;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;57%;10%;7

Casper, WY;96;59;97;64;Very warm;E;10;22%;5%;10

Charleston, SC;93;79;94;79;A t-storm around;SW;10;59%;48%;11

Charleston, WV;74;69;82;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;83%;88%;4

Charlotte, NC;90;73;88;72;Humid with a t-storm;SW;7;71%;82%;4

Cheyenne, WY;84;63;92;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;27%;5%;10

Chicago, IL;88;74;85;69;A morning t-storm;NNW;16;65%;57%;8

Cleveland, OH;83;71;86;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;12;65%;77%;6

Columbia, SC;97;75;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;56%;58%;11

Columbus, OH;81;68;85;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;69%;74%;5

Concord, NH;86;63;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;55%;3%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;102;80;100;82;Sunshine and warm;SSE;11;42%;10%;11

Denver, CO;94;65;95;66;Mostly sunny;SW;7;29%;9%;10

Des Moines, IA;90;70;89;71;Mostly sunny;SE;7;53%;82%;9

Detroit, MI;86;68;85;61;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;11;66%;73%;4

Dodge City, KS;92;67;98;72;Sunshine;SSE;8;52%;2%;10

Duluth, MN;82;61;77;57;Partly sunny;SSW;11;66%;27%;8

El Paso, TX;99;76;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;21%;3%;12

Fairbanks, AK;70;51;72;52;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;6;64%;84%;1

Fargo, ND;81;57;80;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;72%;8%;8

Grand Junction, CO;91;69;91;69;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;38%;44%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;84;69;79;57;Thunderstorm;NW;14;82%;72%;6

Hartford, CT;89;73;84;70;A shower in the a.m.;S;8;57%;58%;4

Helena, MT;100;64;100;70;Hot;WSW;9;22%;5%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;Rain and drizzle;ENE;17;56%;63%;11

Houston, TX;95;79;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;64%;45%;9

Indianapolis, IN;84;72;87;69;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;8;71%;80%;4

Jackson, MS;94;75;91;75;Partial sunshine;S;5;67%;44%;11

Jacksonville, FL;97;74;95;76;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;22%;11

Juneau, AK;60;53;61;54;A couple of showers;SSW;7;83%;98%;1

Kansas City, MO;89;75;95;77;Sunny and humid;SSW;8;64%;10%;10

Knoxville, TN;85;72;81;71;A couple of t-storms;SW;10;83%;95%;3

Las Vegas, NV;93;78;98;81;A t-storm around;WSW;7;40%;42%;8

Lexington, KY;78;71;87;71;A shower and t-storm;SW;11;79%;98%;3

Little Rock, AR;82;76;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSW;9;72%;82%;4

Long Beach, CA;84;68;83;68;Mostly sunny;W;7;59%;8%;11

Los Angeles, CA;85;66;85;67;Mostly sunny;SW;7;61%;8%;11

Louisville, KY;80;73;89;73;Humid and warmer;SW;9;72%;66%;3

Madison, WI;84;72;82;60;A t-storm around;N;10;65%;41%;8

Memphis, TN;81;76;87;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;10;76%;74%;4

Miami, FL;89;82;89;81;A couple of showers;E;11;68%;91%;11

Milwaukee, WI;84;71;83;64;An a.m. thunderstorm;NE;13;63%;56%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;67;82;68;Partly sunny;ESE;11;51%;3%;8

Mobile, AL;90;77;88;77;A t-storm or two;S;7;76%;94%;7

Montgomery, AL;95;72;92;73;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;5;61%;44%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;61;49;59;50;Breezy in the a.m.;S;23;82%;8%;8

Nashville, TN;84;73;88;74;A shower and t-storm;SW;11;72%;90%;3

New Orleans, LA;87;78;88;79;Brief a.m. showers;S;6;74%;84%;4

New York, NY;85;70;79;73;A shower in the a.m.;SW;7;73%;58%;5

Newark, NJ;87;71;78;71;More humid;SW;6;72%;45%;5

Norfolk, VA;91;73;89;75;Humid with a t-storm;SW;10;74%;84%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;97;78;98;78;Winds subsiding;SSE;18;48%;43%;8

Olympia, WA;95;57;83;54;Not as hot;SW;8;63%;4%;6

Omaha, NE;93;69;92;74;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;44%;9

Orlando, FL;97;78;96;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;4;58%;36%;12

Philadelphia, PA;90;73;83;76;A shower or two;SSE;6;68%;71%;5

Phoenix, AZ;101;85;103;87;Mostly cloudy;W;8;40%;2%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;77;63;85;70;More humid;SSW;8;66%;98%;5

Portland, ME;83;65;83;65;Partly sunny;S;10;60%;3%;9

Portland, OR;100;67;90;63;Partly sunny;N;6;44%;26%;8

Providence, RI;83;71;84;68;A couple of showers;N;9;57%;85%;5

Raleigh, NC;87;75;91;74;A couple of t-storms;SW;9;67%;91%;7

Reno, NV;98;69;82;65;A stray t-shower;W;9;39%;50%;8

Richmond, VA;82;73;88;74;Humid with a t-storm;SW;8;71%;82%;5

Roswell, NM;100;73;99;73;Sunshine and warm;E;7;30%;14%;12

Sacramento, CA;89;64;92;68;Mostly sunny;SW;7;47%;14%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;100;79;94;71;Partly sunny;S;12;33%;91%;8

San Antonio, TX;103;75;101;78;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;51%;11%;12

San Diego, CA;77;67;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;9;78%;5%;11

San Francisco, CA;66;59;70;59;Areas of low clouds;WSW;12;71%;21%;5

Savannah, GA;97;75;97;76;Partly sunny;SSW;7;54%;28%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;93;62;83;58;Sunny intervals;SW;9;58%;3%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;92;63;88;72;Sunny;SE;6;53%;4%;9

Spokane, WA;103;66;100;68;Very hot;SSW;7;21%;3%;6

Springfield, IL;82;71;91;68;A heavy thunderstorm;N;11;69%;75%;10

St. Louis, MO;83;74;94;75;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;9;61%;39%;10

Tampa, FL;95;77;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;68%;65%;12

Toledo, OH;83;66;83;61;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;77%;73%;5

Tucson, AZ;94;75;95;77;Partly sunny;NW;8;45%;3%;12

Tulsa, OK;89;77;97;77;Very warm;SSE;13;54%;13%;11

Vero Beach, FL;91;75;92;74;Humid with a shower;SSE;8;71%;47%;12

Washington, DC;86;71;86;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;66%;45%;4

Wichita, KS;91;72;97;75;Plenty of sunshine;S;11;54%;8%;10

Wilmington, DE;89;72;82;74;More humid;SE;7;74%;60%;5

