US Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;65;83;64;Clouds breaking;S;6;58%;81%;6

Albuquerque, NM;88;67;86;66;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;43%;73%;9

Anchorage, AK;59;48;65;52;Mostly sunny;SE;7;72%;31%;4

Asheville, NC;85;66;82;66;A shower and t-storm;NW;5;77%;94%;5

Atlanta, GA;92;70;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;6;77%;68%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;83;76;83;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;80%;99%;9

Austin, TX;101;77;101;77;A t-storm around;ESE;3;51%;55%;11

Baltimore, MD;99;77;91;73;Thunderstorms;WSW;4;67%;98%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;80%;69%;7

Billings, MT;97;63;100;72;Hot;NNE;8;33%;7%;8

Birmingham, AL;92;72;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;66%;4

Bismarck, ND;91;59;85;62;Plenty of sunshine;E;11;51%;5%;7

Boise, ID;101;73;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;51%;78%;8

Boston, MA;93;68;77;67;Cooler;NNE;9;70%;88%;5

Bridgeport, CT;95;69;82;70;A couple of t-storms;SSE;7;66%;99%;4

Buffalo, NY;76;62;79;65;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;7%;8

Burlington, VT;69;59;78;63;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;4;68%;9%;6

Caribou, ME;63;51;71;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;68%;13%;6

Casper, WY;94;58;98;62;Hot;ESE;7;24%;3%;9

Charleston, SC;91;78;91;78;A t-storm around;SSW;9;66%;55%;9

Charleston, WV;93;72;79;68;Thunderstorms;SW;6;89%;99%;3

Charlotte, NC;91;73;92;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;7;62%;56%;10

Cheyenne, WY;88;60;90;62;Sunny;SSE;10;32%;2%;9

Chicago, IL;73;64;82;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;50%;4%;8

Cleveland, OH;75;68;79;70;Sun and some clouds;SSE;6;61%;4%;9

Columbia, SC;93;74;93;73;A t-storm around;W;7;61%;55%;10

Columbus, OH;86;70;81;64;Partly sunny, humid;NW;6;74%;30%;5

Concord, NH;92;62;77;60;Cooler with a shower;SE;4;79%;57%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;79;96;78;A t-storm around;SSE;7;50%;64%;7

Denver, CO;98;65;96;66;Sunny and very warm;S;8;29%;3%;10

Des Moines, IA;84;61;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;SE;4;52%;0%;9

Detroit, MI;79;60;85;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;57%;3%;8

Dodge City, KS;96;66;97;64;Partly sunny;SE;8;45%;1%;10

Duluth, MN;82;62;78;56;Sunny and delightful;NNE;8;61%;1%;7

El Paso, TX;94;73;96;74;A t-storm around;E;9;38%;51%;12

Fairbanks, AK;56;39;66;42;Lots of sun, warmer;N;5;56%;11%;4

Fargo, ND;88;57;77;56;Nice with sunshine;NE;7;65%;1%;7

Grand Junction, CO;99;71;98;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;23%;64%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;78;57;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;61%;41%;8

Hartford, CT;97;70;85;72;Some sun returning;SE;6;60%;86%;8

Helena, MT;96;62;94;67;Warm with a shower;WSW;6;29%;66%;8

Honolulu, HI;88;77;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;18;62%;10%;12

Houston, TX;96;78;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;65%;74%;10

Indianapolis, IN;75;70;84;64;Warmer with some sun;N;7;68%;21%;6

Jackson, MS;84;73;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;79%;77%;3

Jacksonville, FL;92;75;94;75;A t-storm around;SSE;7;64%;64%;11

Juneau, AK;61;51;59;54;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;5;80%;96%;1

Kansas City, MO;85;65;88;66;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;59%;2%;9

Knoxville, TN;91;72;83;69;Thunderstorms;SW;7;81%;100%;4

Las Vegas, NV;99;81;97;82;A p.m. t-storm;E;8;47%;73%;8

Lexington, KY;91;72;79;68;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;90%;100%;3

Little Rock, AR;85;73;86;71;A thunderstorm;SE;6;74%;88%;4

Long Beach, CA;88;69;89;68;Partly sunny;SW;7;49%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;92;68;91;69;Partly sunny;S;7;47%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;90;74;82;69;A t-shower in spots;N;6;84%;85%;4

Madison, WI;79;59;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;6;59%;41%;8

Memphis, TN;93;74;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;83%;99%;4

Miami, FL;89;82;90;81;Mostly sunny;E;12;59%;44%;12

Milwaukee, WI;74;60;84;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;7;62%;41%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;65;86;64;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;53%;9%;8

Mobile, AL;87;76;84;75;A shower and t-storm;S;7;82%;97%;7

Montgomery, AL;92;71;86;71;A t-storm around;WSW;5;73%;55%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;59;46;52;46;A shower in spots;SSW;19;98%;55%;3

Nashville, TN;92;72;83;71;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;7;80%;100%;3

New Orleans, LA;87;76;85;75;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;80%;91%;6

New York, NY;96;72;84;73;A thunderstorm;S;7;63%;99%;6

Newark, NJ;99;71;84;72;A t-storm, cooler;S;6;69%;100%;5

Norfolk, VA;99;78;93;74;Hot and humid;NW;9;61%;44%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;96;73;96;71;A t-storm around;E;8;56%;42%;10

Olympia, WA;84;57;73;51;Brief a.m. showers;N;7;80%;76%;2

Omaha, NE;88;65;94;68;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;53%;0%;9

Orlando, FL;91;79;96;78;A t-storm around;ESE;7;61%;43%;11

Philadelphia, PA;98;77;89;74;A couple of t-storms;SE;7;68%;100%;5

Phoenix, AZ;99;85;98;84;A p.m. thunderstorm;SE;6;47%;73%;8

Pittsburgh, PA;80;66;80;62;A stray thunderstorm;WNW;6;74%;46%;3

Portland, ME;83;62;70;63;Cooler;SSW;9;83%;66%;4

Portland, OR;87;63;80;60;Clouds and sun, nice;NW;7;61%;12%;5

Providence, RI;96;69;82;67;Cooler but humid;E;7;65%;98%;5

Raleigh, NC;95;76;93;74;A t-storm around;W;8;60%;55%;10

Reno, NV;87;61;89;59;Lots of sun, nice;WNW;8;32%;2%;10

Richmond, VA;96;75;91;71;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;68%;80%;8

Roswell, NM;94;72;91;69;A t-storm around;S;8;47%;64%;7

Sacramento, CA;90;60;91;60;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;11;44%;0%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;98;75;92;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;35%;74%;9

San Antonio, TX;100;76;102;78;A t-storm around;SSE;7;50%;51%;11

San Diego, CA;83;67;80;67;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;8;74%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;72;62;74;61;Windy in the p.m.;W;16;63%;0%;8

Savannah, GA;89;75;92;74;A t-storm around;SSW;7;67%;55%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;60;71;58;A shower or two;S;11;78%;82%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;86;64;90;66;Sunny and very warm;ENE;5;61%;8%;8

Spokane, WA;100;72;95;66;Partly sunny;SE;5;40%;32%;6

Springfield, IL;79;61;82;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;61%;5%;9

St. Louis, MO;79;69;83;64;Partial sunshine;N;7;72%;4%;7

Tampa, FL;89;76;92;76;A t-storm around;WNW;6;72%;50%;11

Toledo, OH;77;61;81;63;Mostly sunny;W;2;68%;27%;8

Tucson, AZ;96;73;94;75;A p.m. thunderstorm;E;6;52%;73%;9

Tulsa, OK;93;72;95;69;Clouds and sun;NE;7;60%;6%;10

Vero Beach, FL;93;76;92;73;Humid;SE;12;70%;27%;11

Washington, DC;96;76;89;73;Thunderstorms;W;5;76%;94%;6

Wichita, KS;94;67;95;63;Mostly sunny;E;8;49%;1%;10

Wilmington, DE;95;76;87;73;A couple of t-storms;ESE;7;75%;100%;4

