US Forecast for Friday, September 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;73;51;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;53%;4%;6 Albuquerque, NM;88;66;92;67;Partly sunny;ESE;5;38%;3%;9 Anchorage, AK;56;46;59;49;Inc. clouds;N;8;83%;90%;2 Asheville, NC;86;62;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;64%;44%;8 Atlanta, GA;92;72;84;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;75%;69%;2 Atlantic City, NJ;88;70;80;68;Sunny;E;12;53%;3%;7 Austin, TX;93;75;91;74;A t-shower in spots;SE;2;66%;64%;3 Baltimore, MD;90;69;87;73;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;42%;1%;7 Baton Rouge, LA;94;74;92;75;A stray t-shower;SSE;6;66%;64%;9 Billings, MT;98;64;92;61;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;10;29%;2%;6 Birmingham, AL;91;73;87;72;A t-storm around;SE;7;68%;65%;3 Bismarck, ND;99;64;81;50;Sunny and cooler;ENE;11;37%;1%;5 Boise, ID;97;64;101;73;Very hot;E;7;13%;1%;6 Boston, MA;78;59;73;58;Nice with sunshine;SSE;8;47%;1%;6 Bridgeport, CT;83;58;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;SE;8;48%;5%;7 Buffalo, NY;72;59;83;70;Sunny and warmer;SSE;7;51%;9%;6 Burlington, VT;67;51;79;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;50%;4%;6 Caribou, ME;69;45;71;51;Partly sunny;SSW;5;52%;0%;5 Casper, WY;93;56;88;51;Plenty of sun;E;9;24%;2%;7 Charleston, SC;86;75;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;7;83%;66%;3 Charleston, WV;85;62;90;68;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;59%;14%;7 Charlotte, NC;91;68;91;70;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;52%;24%;8 Cheyenne, WY;89;61;86;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;20%;4%;7 Chicago, IL;91;72;87;71;More humid;SSW;9;51%;13%;6 Cleveland, OH;78;67;86;71;More humid;SE;8;56%;19%;6 Columbia, SC;92;72;88;73;A t-storm around;ESE;6;65%;55%;7 Columbus, OH;86;64;86;66;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;6;60%;29%;7 Concord, NH;73;46;78;51;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;48%;2%;6 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;73;87;72;A shower and t-storm;SE;6;74%;98%;6 Denver, CO;96;65;92;63;Warm with sunshine;NE;7;19%;28%;8 Des Moines, IA;83;67;91;66;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;9;59%;80%;7 Detroit, MI;85;67;86;68;Humid with sunshine;SSE;8;59%;33%;6 Dodge City, KS;93;65;95;63;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;9;51%;60%;8 Duluth, MN;89;69;83;56;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;15;62%;9%;5 El Paso, TX;81;66;87;68;Mostly sunny;SE;7;54%;4%;9 Fairbanks, AK;61;43;64;50;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;5;63%;21%;2 Fargo, ND;87;64;75;47;Breezy, not as warm;NNE;14;54%;4%;5 Grand Junction, CO;97;63;99;65;Hot;SE;8;16%;0%;8 Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;86;68;Mostly sunny;S;9;62%;8%;6 Hartford, CT;79;55;80;58;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;48%;5%;6 Helena, MT;92;56;95;57;Hot;SSW;5;28%;0%;5 Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;75;Lots of sun, breezy;ENE;15;59%;31%;11 Houston, TX;91;76;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;SE;6;72%;65%;6 Indianapolis, IN;87;67;87;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;54%;18%;7 Jackson, MS;91;71;91;74;Partly sunny;SE;3;61%;20%;9 Jacksonville, FL;88;74;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;8;73%;74%;6 Juneau, AK;55;51;58;54;Rain and drizzle;ESE;15;89%;100%;1 Kansas City, MO;91;72;89;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;65%;57%;7 Knoxville, TN;90;65;91;69;Humid with some sun;SSE;5;62%;37%;7 Las Vegas, NV;111;84;109;84;Hot;S;6;19%;0%;8 Lexington, KY;85;64;89;69;Partly sunny;ESE;7;59%;38%;7 Little Rock, AR;90;73;86;71;Partly sunny;NNW;6;59%;43%;7 Long Beach, CA;88;73;89;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;0%;8 Los Angeles, CA;97;73;95;73;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;47%;0%;8 Louisville, KY;85;67;90;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;57%;37%;6 Madison, WI;87;69;85;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;56%;60%;6 Memphis, TN;91;73;92;75;Periods of sun;NE;5;49%;29%;6 Miami, FL;89;80;90;82;A morning shower;E;9;65%;77%;9 Milwaukee, WI;87;72;87;70;More humid;SW;13;55%;46%;6 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;71;88;59;A heavy thunderstorm;N;12;55%;60%;6 Mobile, AL;92;76;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;80%;5 Montgomery, AL;92;71;85;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;72%;65%;4 Mt. Washington, NH;39;35;53;46;Windy in the morning;SW;23;66%;6%;6 Nashville, TN;89;67;91;72;Partly sunny;SE;6;58%;44%;6 New Orleans, LA;93;78;91;78;Humid with a t-storm;SSW;7;67%;96%;6 New York, NY;85;62;80;66;Sunny and pleasant;SE;7;44%;3%;7 Newark, NJ;87;59;80;62;Sunny and beautiful;SE;7;45%;4%;7 Norfolk, VA;92;70;88;70;Partly sunny;E;7;53%;7%;8 Oklahoma City, OK;80;70;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;9;64%;37%;8 Olympia, WA;84;52;83;56;Mostly sunny;SW;6;63%;26%;5 Omaha, NE;84;68;93;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;56%;80%;7 Orlando, FL;95;77;93;78;A p.m. thunderstorm;E;6;71%;68%;10 Philadelphia, PA;89;66;87;68;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;40%;2%;7 Phoenix, AZ;106;85;105;85;Rather cloudy, warm;WNW;6;41%;23%;7 Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;87;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;12%;7 Portland, ME;74;53;71;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;8;50%;2%;6 Portland, OR;89;60;86;60;Warm with sunshine;NE;5;50%;26%;5 Providence, RI;82;55;79;57;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;47%;2%;6 Raleigh, NC;90;65;90;69;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;57%;8%;8 Reno, NV;98;62;98;62;Hot, becoming breezy;WSW;9;20%;0%;7 Richmond, VA;89;64;89;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;56%;6%;7 Roswell, NM;81;64;88;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;61%;1%;9 Sacramento, CA;104;65;101;63;Sunny and hot;S;7;29%;0%;7 Salt Lake City, UT;101;69;100;70;Hot;ESE;6;17%;0%;7 San Antonio, TX;92;75;93;75;A t-storm around;SE;7;66%;64%;4 San Diego, CA;84;72;83;73;Fog to sun;W;8;60%;1%;8 San Francisco, CA;70;57;72;59;Clearing;WSW;12;61%;1%;7 Savannah, GA;87;74;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;80%;69%;3 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;58;81;59;Sunny;SSW;6;62%;26%;5 Sioux Falls, SD;92;68;90;55;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;9;53%;11%;6 Spokane, WA;95;56;99;61;Very hot;E;3;29%;2%;5 Springfield, IL;85;64;86;63;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;60%;22%;7 St. Louis, MO;87;65;88;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;56%;29%;7 Tampa, FL;94;75;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;6;74%;67%;10 Toledo, OH;83;64;86;65;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;4;67%;35%;6 Tucson, AZ;99;74;101;76;A t-storm around;ESE;7;42%;64%;9 Tulsa, OK;84;71;89;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;64%;36%;7 Vero Beach, FL;93;74;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;8;74%;55%;10 Washington, DC;89;67;87;69;Plenty of sun;ESE;7;48%;1%;7 Wichita, KS;95;68;95;67;Warm with sunshine;E;9;56%;43%;8 Wilmington, DE;88;64;86;66;Sunny;ESE;7;44%;1%;7