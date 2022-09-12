US Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;79;66;75;56;Thunderstorms;SW;7;86%;88%;1 Albuquerque, NM;85;63;81;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;48%;90%;4 Anchorage, AK;56;47;55;47;A couple of showers;NNW;5;84%;94%;1 Asheville, NC;78;50;75;52;Mostly sunny;NW;7;55%;8%;7 Atlanta, GA;83;57;81;59;Sunshine, less humid;NW;8;48%;4%;7 Atlantic City, NJ;80;71;82;63;Humid;W;10;73%;53%;5 Austin, TX;93;70;96;71;Sunny and very warm;SSE;3;49%;2%;8 Baltimore, MD;85;70;82;63;Clouds breaking;NW;9;51%;13%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;88;63;87;63;Mostly sunny;NE;7;57%;5%;8 Billings, MT;88;56;85;60;Considerable clouds;NNW;8;34%;10%;3 Birmingham, AL;80;57;82;60;Sunny and less humid;SW;6;47%;4%;7 Bismarck, ND;89;50;75;50;Partly sunny, cooler;E;13;54%;5%;5 Boise, ID;87;62;79;57;Not as warm;ESE;7;48%;56%;3 Boston, MA;77;67;76;62;A shower and t-storm;WSW;7;87%;93%;1 Bridgeport, CT;78;70;81;60;Showers;WSW;9;74%;83%;2 Buffalo, NY;74;60;67;61;A passing shower;WSW;10;68%;88%;3 Burlington, VT;82;66;76;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;85%;100%;1 Caribou, ME;79;57;79;59;A p.m. shower or two;SE;6;69%;99%;2 Casper, WY;84;43;86;56;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;28%;10%;5 Charleston, SC;88;74;87;71;A thunderstorm;WNW;7;70%;81%;6 Charleston, WV;73;55;76;57;Partly sunny;NW;7;63%;12%;6 Charlotte, NC;87;64;82;60;Partly sunny;NW;6;49%;10%;7 Cheyenne, WY;84;51;83;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;11;16%;9%;5 Chicago, IL;64;59;75;61;Clearing and warmer;W;9;63%;12%;5 Cleveland, OH;72;59;70;61;Breezy;SW;14;72%;65%;3 Columbia, SC;91;69;87;62;Partly sunny;NW;6;52%;12%;7 Columbus, OH;71;56;70;57;Some sun;W;9;62%;12%;4 Concord, NH;84;64;73;56;Heavy thunderstorms;WSW;5;93%;99%;1 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;68;91;70;Sunny;ESE;7;41%;2%;8 Denver, CO;88;56;87;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;19%;21%;6 Des Moines, IA;75;51;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;48%;0%;5 Detroit, MI;70;57;73;57;Clouds and sun;W;7;58%;25%;3 Dodge City, KS;89;58;94;64;Sunny and very warm;SE;8;46%;8%;7 Duluth, MN;72;53;75;54;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;8;62%;3%;5 El Paso, TX;89;68;90;66;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;45%;66%;6 Fairbanks, AK;63;43;63;44;Mostly cloudy;NNE;5;61%;67%;1 Fargo, ND;81;49;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;NE;12;61%;9%;5 Grand Junction, CO;90;62;73;57;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;9;50%;88%;2 Grand Rapids, MI;66;53;71;55;A shower in spots;WNW;8;72%;40%;3 Hartford, CT;80;68;80;59;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;83%;98%;2 Helena, MT;85;55;77;54;Hazy sun and smoky;ESE;5;37%;44%;3 Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;75;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;15;57%;10%;10 Houston, TX;92;73;91;70;Partly sunny;SSE;6;56%;27%;8 Indianapolis, IN;64;57;76;58;Warmer;WNW;8;64%;15%;3 Jackson, MS;83;59;85;60;Sunny and less humid;E;4;48%;2%;8 Jacksonville, FL;90;74;87;72;A shower and t-storm;W;6;75%;96%;4 Juneau, AK;59;48;59;49;Rain and drizzle;ESE;6;79%;94%;1 Kansas City, MO;82;58;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;4;51%;0%;6 Knoxville, TN;80;52;81;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;6;54%;7%;7 Las Vegas, NV;87;71;87;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;49%;77%;6 Lexington, KY;73;56;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;8;62%;9%;4 Little Rock, AR;82;59;89;62;Sunny and nice;SSW;6;42%;1%;7 Long Beach, CA;88;72;83;70;Humid;WSW;6;62%;11%;6 Los Angeles, CA;84;69;83;67;Patchy fog, then sun;SSE;7;62%;11%;7 Louisville, KY;75;58;78;59;Partly sunny;NW;8;59%;10%;3 Madison, WI;61;51;74;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;59%;0%;5 Memphis, TN;82;61;89;64;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;7;41%;1%;7 Miami, FL;91;78;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;71%;8 Milwaukee, WI;66;59;76;60;Clearing and warmer;W;9;62%;8%;5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;55;82;58;Mostly sunny;SW;6;45%;1%;5 Mobile, AL;89;68;88;65;Partly sunny;NNE;7;49%;4%;8 Montgomery, AL;86;59;81;59;Sunlit, less humid;N;5;49%;5%;8 Mt. Washington, NH;54;50;54;41;Thunderstorms;W;13;99%;98%;1 Nashville, TN;77;56;83;56;Sunny and nice;NE;7;43%;1%;7 New Orleans, LA;91;73;86;72;Partly sunny;E;8;59%;6%;8 New York, NY;81;71;82;63;Showers;WSW;9;71%;79%;2 Newark, NJ;82;70;82;60;Showers;WSW;8;69%;75%;2 Norfolk, VA;91;71;84;66;Humid with a shower;WNW;7;67%;44%;3 Oklahoma City, OK;85;62;91;67;Very warm;SSE;13;49%;3%;7 Olympia, WA;75;52;70;50;Partly sunny;WSW;5;70%;29%;2 Omaha, NE;82;53;86;62;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;54%;3%;5 Orlando, FL;92;76;91;75;A t-storm or two;SSE;5;70%;84%;7 Philadelphia, PA;85;72;83;63;A stray a.m. shower;W;8;61%;48%;5 Phoenix, AZ;98;79;97;78;Partly sunny;WSW;7;38%;8%;7 Pittsburgh, PA;77;56;70;55;Partly sunny;WSW;10;63%;16%;3 Portland, ME;82;63;68;60;A shower and t-storm;S;7;99%;96%;1 Portland, OR;77;57;73;56;Clouds and sun;NNW;5;60%;27%;3 Providence, RI;76;67;77;60;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;85%;99%;1 Raleigh, NC;88;67;83;61;Partial sunshine;WNW;7;54%;13%;7 Reno, NV;83;57;80;49;Partly sunny;W;9;36%;0%;6 Richmond, VA;88;67;83;59;Clouds breaking;W;7;61%;13%;6 Roswell, NM;89;62;90;64;A t-storm around;WNW;7;48%;55%;6 Sacramento, CA;92;61;81;58;Not as warm;S;10;47%;0%;6 Salt Lake City, UT;93;67;77;61;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;60%;92%;2 San Antonio, TX;94;71;95;72;Lots of sun, warm;SE;7;56%;5%;8 San Diego, CA;79;71;77;68;Turning sunny, humid;SW;8;71%;12%;5 San Francisco, CA;68;61;71;61;Breezy in the p.m.;W;15;61%;2%;6 Savannah, GA;86;71;88;65;A thunderstorm;SW;5;71%;81%;7 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;56;69;56;Some sunshine;WSW;6;71%;25%;3 Sioux Falls, SD;81;52;87;60;Partly sunny;SE;8;48%;10%;5 Spokane, WA;85;57;83;54;Hazy sun and smoky;SSW;3;46%;66%;5 Springfield, IL;72;52;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;N;5;55%;3%;6 St. Louis, MO;79;53;80;55;Sunny and pleasant;SE;6;43%;0%;6 Tampa, FL;88;77;88;75;A morning t-storm;N;6;77%;81%;5 Toledo, OH;67;53;71;53;Partly sunny;WSW;5;70%;25%;4 Tucson, AZ;92;70;90;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;48%;42%;8 Tulsa, OK;85;59;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;8;43%;0%;7 Vero Beach, FL;92;72;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;6;75%;67%;7 Washington, DC;84;67;82;61;Clouds breaking;NW;8;55%;30%;5 Wichita, KS;86;60;92;66;Sunny and very warm;SSE;12;50%;10%;6 Wilmington, DE;86;70;81;61;A stray a.m. shower;W;9;66%;44%;5