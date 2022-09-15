US Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;71;48;70;55;Sunny intervals;N;7;49%;25%;5 Albuquerque, NM;82;61;86;59;Mostly sunny;S;9;31%;0%;7 Anchorage, AK;55;45;53;50;Cloudy;SSE;5;84%;72%;1 Asheville, NC;78;54;80;56;Sunny and nice;ESE;5;62%;3%;7 Atlanta, GA;83;60;83;62;Sunlit and pleasant;ESE;6;55%;10%;7 Atlantic City, NJ;75;59;76;62;Hazy sun;SW;7;42%;0%;6 Austin, TX;92;73;92;75;A stray t-shower;SSE;4;67%;57%;5 Baltimore, MD;80;60;82;64;Hazy sun;WSW;4;47%;3%;6 Baton Rouge, LA;91;65;90;70;Sunny and nice;E;7;60%;7%;8 Billings, MT;76;53;71;53;Thundershowers;SW;8;64%;90%;2 Birmingham, AL;85;63;85;65;Sunny and nice;ESE;6;51%;4%;7 Bismarck, ND;62;53;64;50;Cloudy;ENE;6;84%;57%;1 Boise, ID;78;54;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;NE;7;44%;11%;5 Boston, MA;72;53;73;54;Partly sunny;NNW;10;35%;1%;5 Bridgeport, CT;72;52;76;59;Hazy sunshine;N;7;39%;0%;5 Buffalo, NY;71;51;74;60;Clouds and sun;S;7;54%;3%;5 Burlington, VT;63;49;66;48;Some sun;E;8;55%;10%;4 Caribou, ME;57;43;59;39;Winds subsiding;WNW;15;50%;0%;4 Casper, WY;57;43;70;40;Thundershowers;SW;14;64%;85%;5 Charleston, SC;83;69;84;69;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;61%;7%;6 Charleston, WV;80;55;84;58;Patchy morning fog;E;4;68%;4%;6 Charlotte, NC;83;60;85;61;Mostly sunny;E;6;57%;6%;7 Cheyenne, WY;70;48;73;49;A p.m. t-shower;W;10;50%;59%;6 Chicago, IL;82;66;83;69;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;53%;19%;5 Cleveland, OH;70;60;79;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;69%;5%;5 Columbia, SC;84;62;87;63;Sunshine, pleasant;E;6;56%;7%;7 Columbus, OH;82;57;82;59;Sunlit and pleasant;SE;5;64%;5%;5 Concord, NH;67;44;70;43;Turning sunny;NNW;9;51%;3%;5 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;69;91;74;Mostly sunny;S;10;54%;4%;7 Denver, CO;77;54;79;55;Partial sunshine;WNW;6;38%;33%;6 Des Moines, IA;84;65;82;66;Sunshine and breezy;S;14;58%;55%;5 Detroit, MI;75;59;84;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;61%;6%;5 Dodge City, KS;89;62;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;48%;17%;6 Duluth, MN;70;58;62;59;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;11;88%;100%;1 El Paso, TX;91;65;93;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;32%;3%;8 Fairbanks, AK;59;40;61;45;Partly sunny;WSW;5;62%;32%;2 Fargo, ND;82;59;63;50;A couple of showers;WSW;8;100%;89%;1 Grand Junction, CO;75;54;77;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;50%;29%;4 Grand Rapids, MI;78;62;82;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;66%;9%;5 Hartford, CT;73;49;76;55;Mostly sunny;N;6;41%;25%;5 Helena, MT;74;54;68;46;A thunderstorm;S;5;64%;88%;4 Honolulu, HI;89;74;87;74;A couple of showers;ESE;6;68%;89%;10 Houston, TX;89;74;86;74;A t-shower, humid;SE;8;76%;85%;3 Indianapolis, IN;83;62;84;64;Sunny and warm;SE;6;57%;9%;6 Jackson, MS;88;65;89;66;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;4;55%;5%;7 Jacksonville, FL;87;74;86;74;A morning t-storm;NE;10;70%;87%;3 Juneau, AK;56;46;58;40;Clearing;NE;8;72%;25%;3 Kansas City, MO;86;67;86;71;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;52%;44%;6 Knoxville, TN;83;59;86;61;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;4;60%;4%;7 Las Vegas, NV;92;68;92;69;Sunshine;SW;7;25%;0%;7 Lexington, KY;83;59;85;62;Sunny and warm;SSE;6;61%;8%;6 Little Rock, AR;89;64;90;64;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;50%;5%;7 Long Beach, CA;80;67;81;68;Mostly sunny;S;7;59%;5%;6 Los Angeles, CA;82;65;82;66;Mostly sunny;S;7;56%;2%;6 Louisville, KY;85;61;87;65;Warm with sunshine;S;5;57%;7%;6 Madison, WI;80;64;80;66;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;61%;81%;5 Memphis, TN;89;69;92;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;47%;6%;7 Miami, FL;86;78;86;79;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;7;76%;88%;6 Milwaukee, WI;80;65;83;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;63%;28%;5 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;67;76;62;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;10;73%;91%;3 Mobile, AL;90;69;91;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;57%;12%;8 Montgomery, AL;88;63;84;65;Sunny and nice;E;6;56%;3%;7 Mt. Washington, NH;34;30;38;33;Very windy;NW;41;76%;2%;3 Nashville, TN;85;61;89;63;Sunshine and warm;SSE;6;54%;7%;6 New Orleans, LA;88;74;89;78;Partly sunny;E;10;60%;29%;8 New York, NY;75;55;77;62;Hazy sunshine;SE;6;35%;0%;5 Newark, NJ;75;52;79;59;Hazy sunshine;ENE;5;37%;0%;5 Norfolk, VA;82;64;80;61;Hazy sunshine;ESE;8;48%;2%;6 Oklahoma City, OK;89;67;92;70;Breezy and hot;S;14;50%;8%;7 Olympia, WA;70;51;66;49;An afternoon shower;SW;9;65%;47%;2 Omaha, NE;88;64;84;65;A t-storm around;S;12;67%;64%;5 Orlando, FL;91;74;87;73;Thunderstorms;ENE;6;80%;98%;4 Philadelphia, PA;77;56;81;62;Hazy sunshine;S;6;37%;1%;5 Phoenix, AZ;98;78;98;76;Plenty of sun;W;6;30%;0%;7 Pittsburgh, PA;77;55;81;59;Fog in the morning;ESE;4;54%;5%;5 Portland, ME;67;50;69;49;Turning sunny;NNW;10;44%;2%;4 Portland, OR;72;57;68;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;59%;12%;2 Providence, RI;71;49;73;53;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;37%;0%;5 Raleigh, NC;83;60;84;58;Mostly sunny;E;6;61%;5%;6 Reno, NV;77;47;79;47;Hazy sun;W;7;30%;0%;6 Richmond, VA;82;57;83;57;Hazy sun;SE;5;54%;3%;6 Roswell, NM;89;63;93;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;41%;9%;8 Sacramento, CA;80;56;85;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;51%;0%;6 Salt Lake City, UT;77;58;76;58;A t-shower in spots;ESE;6;57%;46%;6 San Antonio, TX;95;74;93;75;A stray t-shower;SE;7;63%;56%;5 San Diego, CA;74;65;75;65;Clouds, then sun;SSW;8;64%;0%;6 San Francisco, CA;67;59;70;57;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;12;61%;2%;5 Savannah, GA;85;67;86;69;Clouds and sun;E;9;63%;13%;7 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;54;64;52;A shower;E;9;67%;61%;2 Sioux Falls, SD;81;62;77;60;A t-storm in spots;S;7;80%;64%;3 Spokane, WA;75;52;72;44;Hazy sunshine;SSW;8;52%;2%;4 Springfield, IL;83;61;85;64;Sunshine;SSE;7;59%;9%;6 St. Louis, MO;84;60;87;64;Sunny and warm;SSE;7;57%;10%;6 Tampa, FL;91;74;84;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;ESE;6;86%;92%;3 Toledo, OH;74;55;82;59;Turning sunny, warm;SSE;3;66%;7%;5 Tucson, AZ;97;69;98;69;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;27%;0%;8 Tulsa, OK;89;63;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;48%;8%;6 Vero Beach, FL;88;71;87;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;6;79%;96%;5 Washington, DC;82;58;82;62;Hazy sun;SSE;5;48%;2%;6 Wichita, KS;85;66;93;71;A shower in the a.m.;S;16;55%;72%;6 Wilmington, DE;77;55;80;60;Hazy sunshine;WSW;6;40%;1%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather