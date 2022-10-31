Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;64;52;66;51;Rainy times;WNW;5;79%;93%;1

Albuquerque, NM;63;41;65;46;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;35%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;29;13;22;17;Turning cloudy, cold;NNE;7;58%;86%;1

Asheville, NC;67;51;68;50;Pleasant and milder;NNW;8;71%;10%;4

Atlanta, GA;74;52;74;53;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;7;64%;11%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;66;58;68;57;A passing shower;NW;8;91%;80%;2

Austin, TX;80;58;73;60;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;6;72%;55%;3

Baltimore, MD;66;58;73;55;A shower in places;NW;6;65%;41%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;79;55;78;59;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;65%;66%;2

Billings, MT;66;45;66;44;Some brightening;SSW;9;41%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;67;52;74;54;Sunshine and nice;N;6;63%;11%;4

Bismarck, ND;64;34;72;41;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;42%;2%;2

Boise, ID;67;48;64;36;Cloudy;WSW;10;37%;90%;1

Boston, MA;66;55;69;55;A shower;W;7;75%;83%;2

Bridgeport, CT;65;55;66;52;A couple of showers;NW;6;81%;85%;2

Buffalo, NY;63;55;61;48;Rain and drizzle;SW;9;82%;62%;1

Burlington, VT;63;51;64;49;A shower in places;NNW;7;78%;55%;1

Caribou, ME;62;41;59;41;Low clouds;W;4;74%;16%;1

Casper, WY;61;36;66;40;Windy;SW;21;27%;2%;3

Charleston, SC;80;65;81;60;Sunshine, very warm;NNW;6;75%;13%;4

Charleston, WV;69;56;68;52;A shower or two;WNW;7;73%;81%;2

Charlotte, NC;67;58;76;55;Warmer with some sun;N;6;69%;9%;4

Cheyenne, WY;63;35;68;40;Sunshine and mild;W;10;26%;1%;3

Chicago, IL;58;46;68;49;Sunny and mild;S;6;52%;4%;3

Cleveland, OH;68;57;63;50;Clouds breaking;S;9;78%;29%;2

Columbia, SC;78;61;78;57;Low clouds breaking;NW;6;67%;9%;4

Columbus, OH;66;55;66;47;Clouds breaking;NNW;7;74%;29%;2

Concord, NH;67;46;68;46;A couple of showers;WNW;6;78%;86%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;55;77;57;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;3%;4

Denver, CO;70;39;71;45;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;9;27%;0%;3

Des Moines, IA;66;41;75;53;Sunny and very warm;S;10;44%;6%;3

Detroit, MI;64;54;67;45;Clearing and mild;W;7;69%;15%;3

Dodge City, KS;73;45;77;51;Sunny and windy;S;24;43%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;65;40;62;44;Breezy with sunshine;ENE;14;64%;4%;2

El Paso, TX;73;45;76;50;Sunny and nice;ESE;7;38%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;8;-9;7;-1;Very cold;NNE;6;76%;44%;1

Fargo, ND;67;38;70;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;16;47%;4%;2

Grand Junction, CO;58;35;63;41;Mostly cloudy;SSE;11;41%;1%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;59;47;64;41;Mild with sunshine;S;7;65%;9%;3

Hartford, CT;69;55;67;51;A passing shower;NW;6;79%;85%;1

Helena, MT;65;40;64;36;Cloudy;NE;7;48%;69%;1

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;72;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;14;57%;13%;6

Houston, TX;78;60;69;61;A couple of showers;ENE;7;83%;94%;1

Indianapolis, IN;62;51;69;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;6%;3

Jackson, MS;75;52;76;55;Nice with some sun;NE;5;60%;9%;3

Jacksonville, FL;87;67;85;65;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;6;70%;16%;4

Juneau, AK;41;28;38;26;Sun and clouds;ENE;8;68%;16%;1

Kansas City, MO;70;48;77;56;Sunny and very warm;S;9;47%;3%;3

Knoxville, TN;67;54;70;52;Clouds breaking;NE;4;67%;9%;3

Las Vegas, NV;76;53;79;55;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;15;17%;1%;3

Lexington, KY;66;54;67;49;Turning sunny;NW;6;73%;27%;3

Little Rock, AR;75;50;76;52;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;61%;27%;3

Long Beach, CA;76;60;68;58;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;7;69%;83%;4

Los Angeles, CA;77;58;69;56;Not as warm;S;8;70%;84%;4

Louisville, KY;66;54;71;50;Turning sunny;E;6;61%;8%;3

Madison, WI;66;39;68;43;Sunny and warm;S;7;47%;2%;3

Memphis, TN;70;54;75;57;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;61%;14%;3

Miami, FL;86;77;87;78;A shower or two;ENE;9;72%;88%;4

Milwaukee, WI;62;44;67;45;Sunny and mild;SSW;7;51%;2%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;64;40;70;52;Sunny and breezy;SSE;14;45%;4%;3

Mobile, AL;73;55;79;58;Sunshine and nice;N;6;62%;28%;4

Montgomery, AL;73;53;75;56;Sunny and beautiful;NNE;5;63%;13%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;56;38;45;33;Windy with a shower;NW;27;93%;76%;1

Nashville, TN;67;51;72;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;63%;12%;4

New Orleans, LA;77;60;78;63;Becoming cloudy;ESE;8;64%;30%;4

New York, NY;66;57;68;56;A couple of showers;NW;6;74%;84%;2

Newark, NJ;65;56;68;54;A couple of showers;NW;6;78%;84%;2

Norfolk, VA;75;60;74;57;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;7;80%;56%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;74;50;75;54;Sunny and breezy;S;15;57%;0%;4

Olympia, WA;53;39;49;36;Heavy p.m. showers;SW;5;87%;98%;1

Omaha, NE;68;41;77;54;Windy, warm;S;18;49%;3%;3

Orlando, FL;88;72;87;73;A shower in spots;ENE;5;70%;52%;5

Philadelphia, PA;65;58;69;55;A shower in places;NW;6;78%;44%;2

Phoenix, AZ;82;58;83;60;Turning cloudy;ESE;6;25%;1%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;65;56;65;51;A shower or two;WNW;7;72%;81%;1

Portland, ME;61;50;64;49;Clearing, a shower;WNW;5;81%;81%;1

Portland, OR;56;45;51;40;A downpour;SSW;4;80%;98%;1

Providence, RI;63;54;67;53;Showery;WNW;7;79%;92%;1

Raleigh, NC;73;62;75;55;A stray a.m. shower;NNW;6;72%;41%;3

Reno, NV;66;41;55;29;Windy, p.m. rain;WSW;17;45%;97%;1

Richmond, VA;71;60;76;54;Clouds breaking;NNW;6;72%;27%;3

Roswell, NM;72;44;75;48;Sunny and breezy;S;14;50%;1%;4

Sacramento, CA;71;52;60;43;Downpours;SSW;10;79%;96%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;62;45;71;44;Windy;S;20;28%;25%;2

San Antonio, TX;80;59;71;61;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;9;75%;56%;2

San Diego, CA;76;59;71;61;Partly sunny;WSW;7;66%;26%;3

San Francisco, CA;61;53;57;49;Rain, breezy;WNW;16;76%;95%;1

Savannah, GA;82;64;83;57;Lots of sun, humid;NNW;7;72%;9%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;54;44;51;40;A few showers;SSW;5;69%;98%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;69;37;72;52;Windy, warm;SSE;17;44%;3%;3

Spokane, WA;58;42;45;36;A little rain;W;5;88%;97%;1

Springfield, IL;59;42;71;44;Sunny and mild;SSE;6;56%;2%;3

St. Louis, MO;59;45;73;46;Sunny and warmer;SSE;4;57%;4%;3

Tampa, FL;88;70;88;72;Very warm and humid;NE;6;77%;44%;5

Toledo, OH;64;54;67;43;Turning sunny, mild;WSW;6;70%;15%;3

Tucson, AZ;80;55;81;58;Turning cloudy;SE;8;27%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;76;47;78;54;Sunny and very warm;S;8;52%;1%;4

Vero Beach, FL;86;72;87;73;Humid with a shower;ENE;7;73%;49%;5

Washington, DC;67;58;73;55;A shower in spots;NW;7;70%;41%;3

Wichita, KS;73;48;77;55;Sunny and breezy;S;16;51%;3%;3

Wilmington, DE;66;57;69;53;A shower in places;NW;7;79%;41%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By