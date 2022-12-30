US Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;57;39;53;44;Rain and drizzle;SSE;9;78%;96%;0

Albuquerque, NM;47;32;55;37;Partly sunny;S;5;59%;1%;2

Anchorage, AK;25;22;26;22;Rather cloudy;NNE;8;77%;95%;0

Asheville, NC;56;46;60;38;A little rain;NW;6;84%;91%;1

Atlanta, GA;62;53;63;48;Couple of t-storms;W;6;92%;80%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;50;46;54;47;Showers around;SSW;10;92%;99%;1

Austin, TX;67;46;78;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;54%;2%;3

Baltimore, MD;58;41;55;47;Rain and drizzle;SW;5;96%;99%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;66;59;75;50;Mostly cloudy;S;8;67%;27%;3

Billings, MT;41;30;44;28;Rain and snow shower;WSW;10;53%;52%;2

Birmingham, AL;65;56;65;52;A t-storm around;SW;7;86%;42%;1

Bismarck, ND;23;10;22;13;Cloudy;W;7;100%;4%;1

Boise, ID;43;36;42;25;An afternoon shower;NW;7;76%;86%;1

Boston, MA;62;45;56;50;Rain and drizzle;SSW;9;77%;95%;1

Bridgeport, CT;58;38;50;46;Rain and drizzle;SSW;4;92%;99%;0

Buffalo, NY;55;46;49;36;Periods of rain;NW;9;86%;99%;0

Burlington, VT;58;44;51;41;Showers around;S;9;69%;99%;0

Caribou, ME;40;38;43;35;Rain and drizzle;E;5;89%;97%;0

Casper, WY;33;27;42;24;Milder;WSW;12;70%;93%;1

Charleston, SC;68;55;70;57;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;8;93%;94%;1

Charleston, WV;70;50;62;41;Mild with rain;WSW;6;78%;99%;1

Charlotte, NC;61;51;61;48;Periods of rain;WSW;6;88%;96%;1

Cheyenne, WY;38;32;51;29;Not as cool;SSW;17;54%;44%;1

Chicago, IL;42;30;39;35;Cloudy;S;5;72%;80%;1

Cleveland, OH;64;49;51;38;Mild with rain;WNW;9;89%;96%;0

Columbia, SC;64;49;65;48;A little p.m. rain;SW;6;94%;79%;1

Columbus, OH;63;49;53;37;Mild with rain;NW;6;91%;96%;0

Concord, NH;56;38;53;42;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;6;78%;93%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;66;46;73;56;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;56%;3%;3

Denver, CO;43;28;50;25;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;52%;13%;2

Des Moines, IA;37;27;44;31;An afternoon shower;SW;10;71%;42%;1

Detroit, MI;54;41;42;30;Cooler, morning rain;WNW;7;86%;78%;0

Dodge City, KS;51;26;56;29;Partly sunny, mild;S;9;58%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;22;6;26;25;Cloudy;SSW;7;93%;50%;1

El Paso, TX;59;43;67;42;Lots of sun, breezy;WSW;14;51%;1%;3

Fairbanks, AK;0;-20;-4;-10;Partly cloudy, cold;N;5;79%;8%;0

Fargo, ND;17;12;25;10;Cloudy;SSW;7;91%;3%;1

Grand Junction, CO;33;27;41;34;Wet snow;SE;5;91%;100%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;50;30;33;30;Cloudy and colder;S;5;84%;63%;1

Hartford, CT;62;41;53;49;An afternoon shower;SSW;6;86%;97%;0

Helena, MT;36;23;37;19;A bit of a.m. snow;SW;6;55%;52%;1

Honolulu, HI;81;68;82;69;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;6;64%;24%;4

Houston, TX;67;54;74;59;Mostly sunny, mild;S;6;61%;3%;3

Indianapolis, IN;56;41;48;39;A little a.m. rain;S;6;79%;58%;0

Jackson, MS;64;56;72;51;A t-storm around;SSW;6;71%;42%;2

Jacksonville, FL;76;57;77;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;8;84%;92%;1

Juneau, AK;37;35;39;37;Rain and drizzle;SE;10;88%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;45;32;55;36;Mostly cloudy;S;8;68%;3%;2

Knoxville, TN;65;45;63;45;Rain;SW;6;86%;97%;1

Las Vegas, NV;56;53;68;52;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;52%;98%;1

Lexington, KY;68;51;60;43;Mild with rain;WSW;8;82%;92%;0

Little Rock, AR;61;44;66;50;Mainly cloudy, warm;SSE;6;67%;11%;2

Long Beach, CA;61;55;64;51;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;75%;100%;1

Los Angeles, CA;61;55;61;50;Rain and drizzle;WSW;8;98%;100%;1

Louisville, KY;65;52;55;42;Mild with rain;SSW;6;81%;91%;0

Madison, WI;34;20;33;29;Cloudy;S;6;86%;28%;1

Memphis, TN;60;47;63;52;Cloudy and mild;S;6;76%;27%;1

Miami, FL;80;73;80;70;Humid;SSE;9;78%;7%;3

Milwaukee, WI;42;26;38;34;Cloudy;S;6;68%;81%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;24;14;36;24;A thick cloud cover;SW;11;74%;3%;1

Mobile, AL;64;58;71;54;Couple of t-storms;S;7;89%;79%;1

Montgomery, AL;75;56;67;53;Couple of t-storms;WSW;7;85%;80%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;42;32;37;26;Very windy, a shower;SW;39;100%;95%;0

Nashville, TN;67;53;62;44;Rain, mild;S;6;80%;96%;1

New Orleans, LA;68;60;73;52;A t-storm around;SSW;8;76%;42%;2

New York, NY;59;46;52;47;A shower in the p.m.;S;5;93%;96%;1

Newark, NJ;62;43;54;49;Rain and drizzle;SSW;4;86%;97%;1

Norfolk, VA;69;46;63;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;S;6;93%;88%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;56;40;63;46;Partly sunny, mild;S;14;62%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;50;41;49;36;Cloudy;WNW;5;83%;69%;0

Omaha, NE;44;29;45;29;Cloudy;SW;11;73%;4%;1

Orlando, FL;79;66;83;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;9;73%;92%;1

Philadelphia, PA;58;40;51;47;Showers around;SSW;5;100%;95%;0

Phoenix, AZ;62;48;68;53;Periods of sun;ESE;6;72%;67%;2

Pittsburgh, PA;67;48;55;39;Periods of rain;W;8;80%;99%;0

Portland, ME;49;43;49;47;A stray p.m. shower;S;9;85%;95%;1

Portland, OR;53;42;49;38;A couple of showers;WSW;5;85%;92%;0

Providence, RI;56;42;55;49;A few a.m. showers;SSW;6;83%;98%;1

Raleigh, NC;71;51;60;48;Periods of rain;SW;6;98%;96%;1

Reno, NV;55;40;43;28;Cooler with rain;NNW;14;89%;100%;1

Richmond, VA;68;47;56;45;A little p.m. rain;SW;6;100%;92%;1

Roswell, NM;59;36;70;38;Partly sunny;W;8;46%;2%;3

Sacramento, CA;58;56;58;43;Rain, heavy at times;WNW;15;88%;99%;0

Salt Lake City, UT;42;36;42;33;Snow and rain;SSE;12;95%;100%;1

San Antonio, TX;72;46;78;52;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;57%;0%;3

San Diego, CA;62;57;64;54;A bit of rain;SW;6;77%;100%;1

San Francisco, CA;59;53;56;43;Rain, heavy at times;NW;23;100%;99%;0

Savannah, GA;69;56;72;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;8;91%;88%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;42;48;39;Cloudy;ESE;8;79%;55%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;32;26;38;21;Breezy in the a.m.;W;12;87%;4%;2

Spokane, WA;39;34;38;33;Low clouds may break;W;6;85%;28%;0

Springfield, IL;44;27;46;38;Cloudy;S;5;78%;2%;1

St. Louis, MO;47;35;46;40;Cloudy;S;6;75%;25%;1

Tampa, FL;81;65;78;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;9;90%;93%;2

Toledo, OH;56;39;42;31;Cooler, morning rain;W;5;94%;76%;0

Tucson, AZ;63;45;69;52;Periods of sun;SE;6;68%;15%;3

Tulsa, OK;58;38;66;47;Clouds breaking;SSE;10;61%;5%;2

Vero Beach, FL;81;64;84;66;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;79%;82%;2

Washington, DC;65;47;55;49;Rain and drizzle;SW;7;93%;97%;1

Wichita, KS;51;32;56;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;S;11;74%;1%;2

Wilmington, DE;60;42;55;48;Showers around;SW;6;97%;96%;0

