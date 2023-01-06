US Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;43;33;41;23;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;57%;10%;1

Albuquerque, NM;53;29;50;25;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;51%;0%;3

Anchorage, AK;16;5;16;12;Mostly sunny;NE;6;64%;20%;1

Asheville, NC;51;31;47;39;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;56%;68%;1

Atlanta, GA;55;37;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;47%;7%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;50;37;46;31;Breezy;WNW;15;61%;1%;2

Austin, TX;77;62;69;47;A couple of showers;N;5;82%;91%;1

Baltimore, MD;50;34;48;29;Clouds and sun;NW;9;47%;3%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;70;49;77;59;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;65%;27%;3

Billings, MT;42;27;47;29;Breezy;WSW;19;50%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;56;37;67;49;Partly sunny, mild;S;7;50%;85%;3

Bismarck, ND;17;8;22;10;Low clouds may break;SSW;10;83%;3%;1

Boise, ID;46;31;47;35;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;58%;46%;1

Boston, MA;38;34;43;25;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;14;58%;2%;2

Bridgeport, CT;44;34;44;26;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;54%;5%;1

Buffalo, NY;37;34;36;25;A few flurries;NW;10;71%;65%;0

Burlington, VT;44;31;34;19;Colder;NNW;12;62%;19%;1

Caribou, ME;27;25;35;7;Morning flurries;NW;7;63%;57%;0

Casper, WY;35;22;34;25;Partly sunny;SW;15;62%;1%;2

Charleston, SC;64;41;64;45;Sunny and pleasant;E;5;52%;5%;3

Charleston, WV;41;29;47;26;Cloudy;NE;6;67%;24%;1

Charlotte, NC;57;37;55;43;Partial sunshine;ENE;5;54%;23%;3

Cheyenne, WY;39;33;43;22;Partly sunny;WSW;12;48%;2%;2

Chicago, IL;32;27;37;30;Partly sunny;E;8;63%;14%;2

Cleveland, OH;37;34;36;28;A few flurries;NNW;10;72%;80%;1

Columbia, SC;59;36;57;40;Plenty of sun;NE;4;61%;8%;3

Columbus, OH;37;28;36;24;Partly sunny;ENE;5;72%;7%;2

Concord, NH;34;25;41;18;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;62%;3%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;50;65;40;Decreasing clouds;N;11;57%;31%;3

Denver, CO;45;23;45;21;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;4%;3

Des Moines, IA;36;15;31;17;Rather cloudy;ESE;8;60%;34%;1

Detroit, MI;38;33;35;24;Partly sunny;E;7;64%;3%;2

Dodge City, KS;52;22;46;26;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;12;66%;3%;3

Duluth, MN;27;4;24;6;Partly sunny;SW;7;70%;1%;2

El Paso, TX;69;41;60;35;Cooler;NNE;7;32%;0%;3

Fairbanks, AK;3;-10;-6;-17;Partly sunny, colder;N;6;84%;8%;0

Fargo, ND;12;5;16;9;Partly sunny;S;10;81%;0%;2

Grand Junction, CO;36;22;38;23;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;77%;2%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;36;30;33;25;Partly sunny;ESE;6;72%;3%;2

Hartford, CT;41;32;44;24;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;58%;5%;1

Helena, MT;34;16;34;20;Partly sunny;S;6;76%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;83;68;82;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;64%;10%;5

Houston, TX;77;63;81;53;T-storms possible;S;8;71%;100%;1

Indianapolis, IN;37;25;42;29;Partly sunny;ENE;6;63%;60%;2

Jackson, MS;64;46;74;55;Periods of sun;S;9;58%;97%;3

Jacksonville, FL;66;42;68;46;Plenty of sunshine;E;6;51%;4%;3

Juneau, AK;38;36;43;33;Cloudy, p.m. rain;SE;12;72%;98%;0

Kansas City, MO;50;31;34;26;A little p.m. rain;NNE;8;80%;81%;1

Knoxville, TN;52;36;47;40;A shower in spots;ENE;5;65%;94%;1

Las Vegas, NV;59;37;55;37;Clouding up;NNE;5;54%;0%;3

Lexington, KY;46;32;47;34;Cloudy;E;5;65%;88%;1

Little Rock, AR;57;46;64;45;A little rain;NNW;7;76%;85%;1

Long Beach, CA;64;46;66;51;Rather cloudy;SW;4;58%;4%;1

Los Angeles, CA;61;47;66;49;Mostly cloudy;ESE;4;52%;7%;1

Louisville, KY;46;34;48;37;A little rain;E;5;61%;97%;1

Madison, WI;29;17;27;17;Periods of sun;SE;5;75%;2%;2

Memphis, TN;57;48;56;46;Periods of rain;NNE;10;87%;99%;1

Miami, FL;77;64;75;68;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;10;53%;2%;4

Milwaukee, WI;36;25;35;27;Periods of sun;E;7;62%;2%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;19;4;19;3;Mostly sunny;S;4;45%;1%;2

Mobile, AL;68;43;71;50;Sunny and mild;SE;7;61%;5%;3

Montgomery, AL;62;38;65;43;Sunny and nice;S;5;53%;8%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;23;12;15;5;Windy;NW;31;88%;66%;1

Nashville, TN;54;37;49;44;A little p.m. rain;E;6;75%;97%;1

New Orleans, LA;65;52;76;56;Sunny and warmer;SSE;8;65%;15%;3

New York, NY;49;37;46;31;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;49%;3%;1

Newark, NJ;47;35;45;27;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;12;51%;4%;1

Norfolk, VA;57;38;52;35;Partly sunny;N;7;49%;1%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;65;33;51;30;Partly sunny, cooler;N;14;66%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;48;44;46;39;Periods of rain;ESE;5;85%;96%;0

Omaha, NE;41;19;29;18;Colder;N;9;65%;14%;1

Orlando, FL;70;49;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;NE;7;46%;0%;4

Philadelphia, PA;47;35;45;27;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;52%;2%;2

Phoenix, AZ;64;40;68;45;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;4;48%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;38;34;38;27;Mostly cloudy;WNW;7;59%;10%;1

Portland, ME;33;29;39;28;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;66%;2%;1

Portland, OR;54;44;47;42;Periods of rain;ENE;9;86%;97%;0

Providence, RI;38;33;44;24;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;59%;2%;1

Raleigh, NC;58;35;52;35;Periods of sun;NW;5;57%;8%;2

Reno, NV;40;27;43;32;Increasingly windy;S;16;63%;90%;1

Richmond, VA;56;30;51;26;Partly sunny;N;6;54%;1%;3

Roswell, NM;74;37;58;28;Partly sunny, cooler;W;7;34%;2%;3

Sacramento, CA;60;49;54;48;Periods of rain;SSE;18;72%;100%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;42;25;40;29;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;74%;1%;2

San Antonio, TX;80;63;73;49;A couple of showers;NNE;6;81%;91%;1

San Diego, CA;62;45;64;49;Partly sunny;ENE;5;61%;0%;2

San Francisco, CA;60;52;58;51;Very windy, rain;S;26;78%;100%;1

Savannah, GA;62;40;68;41;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;6;49%;4%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;45;49;43;Periods of rain;SE;9;75%;97%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;16;9;24;11;Low clouds;S;5;48%;0%;1

Spokane, WA;44;32;44;36;Cloudy;SE;7;79%;57%;0

Springfield, IL;42;24;40;30;Low clouds;ENE;8;73%;90%;1

St. Louis, MO;47;38;45;37;A little rain;NE;9;74%;93%;1

Tampa, FL;71;46;73;52;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;6;45%;1%;4

Toledo, OH;37;30;38;25;Partly sunny;ESE;5;70%;3%;2

Tucson, AZ;65;43;71;45;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;42%;0%;3

Tulsa, OK;59;41;51;29;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;8;74%;4%;2

Vero Beach, FL;71;49;75;61;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;51%;0%;4

Washington, DC;52;35;47;26;Partly sunny;NW;10;47%;0%;2

Wichita, KS;54;30;39;24;Mostly sunny, colder;N;12;78%;4%;2

Wilmington, DE;49;35;48;28;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;13;50%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather