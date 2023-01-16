US Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;34;23;36;32;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;5;58%;75%;2

Albuquerque, NM;47;37;47;27;A few showers;WSW;15;67%;98%;1

Anchorage, AK;32;24;31;19;Cloudy;SSE;7;74%;22%;0

Asheville, NC;53;39;55;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;5;92%;86%;1

Atlanta, GA;61;48;61;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;8;90%;88%;1

Atlantic City, NJ;47;33;46;40;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;9;72%;91%;1

Austin, TX;79;53;80;61;Increasing clouds;SSE;5;43%;62%;4

Baltimore, MD;55;34;47;40;A passing shower;WSW;5;69%;81%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;72;65;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSE;11;79%;87%;2

Billings, MT;42;25;40;24;A morning flurry;SW;8;74%;43%;2

Birmingham, AL;64;56;66;58;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;8;84%;97%;1

Bismarck, ND;27;19;20;12;Cloudy with flurries;NE;8;84%;67%;0

Boise, ID;45;26;40;24;Rather cloudy;NNW;11;71%;2%;2

Boston, MA;34;31;45;37;Milder;WSW;9;62%;55%;2

Bridgeport, CT;40;26;43;34;Showers around;WSW;6;56%;73%;2

Buffalo, NY;42;24;43;36;Occasional rain;SW;9;96%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;23;15;33;30;Not as cold;S;6;70%;29%;2

Caribou, ME;29;26;32;27;A bit of ice;WNW;9;82%;80%;0

Casper, WY;33;12;27;19;A little snow;NNE;8;88%;99%;1

Charleston, SC;62;46;66;55;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;12;61%;67%;2

Charleston, WV;48;34;54;38;A little rain;SW;7;95%;81%;1

Charlotte, NC;57;44;55;47;Occasional rain;WSW;8;77%;86%;1

Cheyenne, WY;43;24;34;24;Cloudy;ENE;8;73%;96%;1

Chicago, IL;44;40;43;34;A shower in the a.m.;W;16;81%;59%;0

Cleveland, OH;49;38;51;39;A passing shower;WSW;13;79%;85%;1

Columbia, SC;63;44;58;52;Cloudy, a t-shower;SW;9;74%;82%;1

Columbus, OH;42;32;55;37;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;9;83%;57%;1

Concord, NH;31;26;43;31;A shower in the p.m.;W;10;57%;66%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;76;53;74;58;Partly sunny;S;8;40%;45%;3

Denver, CO;53;20;32;24;Much colder;N;7;80%;100%;2

Des Moines, IA;53;31;39;27;Colder;NNW;13;78%;7%;1

Detroit, MI;40;36;48;39;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;11;82%;84%;1

Dodge City, KS;58;29;53;32;Cloudy and cooler;E;10;63%;68%;1

Duluth, MN;35;34;36;24;Some morning snow;NNW;9;86%;73%;0

El Paso, TX;55;47;57;34;A couple of showers;W;14;60%;84%;1

Fairbanks, AK;6;-8;2;-13;Partly sunny;NW;5;86%;6%;0

Fargo, ND;31;20;21;13;A little snow;NNW;14;84%;84%;0

Grand Junction, CO;42;29;38;29;A bit of p.m. snow;SW;7;91%;96%;1

Grand Rapids, MI;41;35;42;37;A shower in the a.m.;W;14;93%;81%;0

Hartford, CT;41;27;46;34;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;49%;66%;2

Helena, MT;36;24;36;18;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;64%;20%;1

Honolulu, HI;83;67;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;73%;17%;5

Houston, TX;74;61;79;70;Fog in the morning;SE;6;74%;69%;2

Indianapolis, IN;44;42;51;34;Clouds and sun, mild;W;12;78%;3%;1

Jackson, MS;67;61;75;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;9;80%;85%;1

Jacksonville, FL;67;40;73;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;10;55%;1%;4

Juneau, AK;39;35;38;32;Breezy with rain;SE;15;80%;99%;0

Kansas City, MO;59;33;48;37;Cooler;NE;7;69%;64%;3

Knoxville, TN;48;42;57;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;94%;88%;1

Las Vegas, NV;60;41;56;37;Clouds and sun, cool;NW;10;49%;15%;2

Lexington, KY;51;45;60;40;A shower or two;WSW;14;78%;80%;2

Little Rock, AR;69;52;68;54;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;79%;69%;3

Long Beach, CA;63;44;61;43;Sun and clouds, cool;ENE;7;65%;11%;2

Los Angeles, CA;60;42;58;42;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;6;66%;10%;3

Louisville, KY;49;47;62;40;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;12;73%;56%;3

Madison, WI;43;36;37;35;A shower in the a.m.;WNW;11;88%;64%;1

Memphis, TN;61;57;67;55;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;7;85%;69%;2

Miami, FL;69;55;74;60;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;8;67%;0%;4

Milwaukee, WI;43;40;43;34;A shower in the a.m.;W;14;78%;66%;1

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;32;34;26;Cloudy, snow showers;NW;10;86%;86%;0

Mobile, AL;63;60;75;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;11;74%;85%;1

Montgomery, AL;68;54;67;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;9;80%;86%;1

Mt. Washington, NH;28;19;28;21;Windy;WNW;35;78%;16%;1

Nashville, TN;57;53;66;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;7;76%;85%;2

New Orleans, LA;73;66;78;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;15;77%;86%;2

New York, NY;49;33;43;41;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;7;46%;62%;2

Newark, NJ;48;29;44;40;Showers around;WSW;5;47%;73%;2

Norfolk, VA;52;38;50;46;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;10;70%;56%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;65;39;66;51;Turning cloudy;S;7;48%;61%;2

Olympia, WA;49;42;48;42;Cloudy with a shower;S;7;88%;90%;0

Omaha, NE;45;31;38;26;Breezy in the a.m.;N;13;78%;17%;2

Orlando, FL;67;46;74;50;Mostly sunny;SW;8;47%;0%;4

Philadelphia, PA;49;29;43;41;A shower in the p.m.;SW;6;62%;56%;1

Phoenix, AZ;61;46;59;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;8;61%;33%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;46;35;50;41;A touch of rain;WSW;8;92%;85%;1

Portland, ME;36;32;40;32;Decreasing clouds;W;8;66%;11%;1

Portland, OR;48;42;47;44;Showers around;SSE;7;82%;87%;0

Providence, RI;35;29;47;34;A p.m. shower or two;SW;6;56%;66%;2

Raleigh, NC;58;41;51;46;Rain and drizzle;WSW;9;76%;90%;1

Reno, NV;39;23;36;17;Cloudy and cold;WSW;7;66%;0%;1

Richmond, VA;57;37;52;45;A shower in the p.m.;SW;9;81%;55%;1

Roswell, NM;67;46;61;32;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;48%;29%;1

Sacramento, CA;55;39;54;37;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;77%;15%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;44;31;37;26;A bit of a.m. snow;NW;9;85%;81%;1

San Antonio, TX;78;51;82;63;Partly sunny;SE;6;53%;62%;4

San Diego, CA;60;51;59;45;Breezy and cool;WNW;14;68%;37%;2

San Francisco, CA;57;42;55;43;Partly sunny;SSE;8;72%;14%;2

Savannah, GA;64;43;73;55;Warmer;SW;11;55%;16%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;43;49;44;An afternoon shower;S;9;76%;94%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;38;24;30;19;Low clouds;N;12;78%;12%;1

Spokane, WA;43;36;41;35;Low clouds;SSE;6;79%;72%;0

Springfield, IL;53;37;48;31;Partly sunny;WNW;13;74%;4%;1

St. Louis, MO;58;41;53;40;Periods of sun;N;8;67%;26%;3

Tampa, FL;66;42;69;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;65%;0%;4

Toledo, OH;42;36;48;37;Cloudy with a shower;WSW;10;80%;83%;1

Tucson, AZ;58;45;55;37;A shower;WSW;8;64%;85%;1

Tulsa, OK;69;39;65;49;Inc. clouds;SSE;6;56%;80%;3

Vero Beach, FL;68;39;76;49;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;59%;0%;4

Washington, DC;55;31;49;41;A couple of showers;SW;6;78%;84%;1

Wichita, KS;61;31;55;41;Inc. clouds;ENE;8;67%;62%;3

Wilmington, DE;50;30;44;39;A shower in the p.m.;SW;6;66%;56%;1

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather