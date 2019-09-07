WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Saturday, September 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%
Bellingham;Clear;63;S;10;75%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;WNW;4;84%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Clear;52;WNW;3;92%
Eastsound;Clear;61;S;13;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;67;WNW;6;72%
Ephrata;Showers;64;N;5;74%
Everett;Mostly clear;62;N;4;83%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;95%
Friday Harbor;Clear;58;SW;6;80%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;62;NNW;3;93%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%
Moses Lake;Clear;66;NNE;5;64%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;89%
Omak;Clear;68;SSW;7;62%
Pasco;Clear;67;N;5;72%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;6;89%
Pullman;Clear;56;Calm;0;83%
Puyallup;Cloudy;63;SW;3;82%
Quillayute;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%
Renton;Cloudy;66;S;5;69%
Seattle;Cloudy;64;SW;5;76%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;65;S;3;70%
Shelton;Mostly clear;55;SW;5;89%
Spokane;Clear;60;W;3;83%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;57;ENE;6;100%
Spokane Felts;Clear;60;W;3;83%
Stampede Pass;Showers;57;SSW;6;93%
Tacoma;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;6;77%
Walla Walla;Clear;68;ENE;10;54%
Wenatchee;Clear;69;SE;3;62%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;77%
Yakima;Clear;62;W;6;72%
