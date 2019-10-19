WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 19, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;49;SE;8;86%

Bellingham;Cloudy;50;SSE;7;82%

Bremerton;Rain;49;S;6;93%

Chehalis;Rain;52;SSE;6;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;42;SSE;6;88%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;SE;12;93%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;41;E;5;85%

Ephrata;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;82%

Everett;Cloudy;50;SE;6;83%

Fort Lewis;Rain;48;SE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;ESE;8;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;S;9;92%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;52;SE;10;93%

Moses Lake;Showers;51;S;7;65%

Olympia;Rain;50;S;8;96%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;7;65%

Pasco;Showers;53;Calm;0;71%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%

Pullman;Showers;43;Calm;0;85%

Puyallup;Rain;50;SSE;4;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;47;SSE;5;96%

Renton;Rain;50;SSE;5;92%

Seattle;Rain;51;S;7;79%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;50;SSE;12;89%

Shelton;Rain;49;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;45;SSW;6;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;41;S;12;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;45;SSW;6;82%

Stampede Pass;Showers;36;Calm;0;89%

Tacoma;Rain;48;S;6;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Rain;48;S;6;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;54;SE;7;81%

Walla Walla;Showers;50;SSW;9;71%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;44;NW;12;78%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;ESE;12;80%

Yakima;Showers;49;E;5;65%

