WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, February 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;43;S;24;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;45;S;18;73%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;42;S;13;93%

Chehalis;Showers;43;S;7;93%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;44;SW;17;53%

Eastsound;Rain;43;S;13;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;37;N;6;64%

Ephrata;Clear;46;SW;18;40%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;43;S;15;91%

Fort Lewis;Showers;43;SSE;18;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;43;SSW;9;85%

Hoquiam;Showers;46;WSW;30;85%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;43;SE;6;87%

Moses Lake;Clear;47;WSW;14;42%

Olympia;Showers;42;SSW;15;88%

Omak;Clear;42;SSW;5;54%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;53;W;14;46%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;39;S;5;92%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;30;51%

Puyallup;Showers;44;SSW;12;85%

Quillayute;Cloudy;43;W;10;87%

Renton;Rain;44;S;13;73%

Seattle;Showers;44;SSW;15;82%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;S;18;73%

Shelton;Rain;43;SW;16;85%

Spokane;Cloudy;47;SW;21;47%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;41;SSW;18;62%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;47;SW;21;47%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;N;5;88%

Tacoma;Showers;42;SSW;18;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;42;SSW;18;85%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;10;72%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;S;8;55%

Wenatchee;Clear;45;W;20;35%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;S;20;70%

Yakima;Clear;42;Calm;0;46%

