WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, April 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;35;Calm;0;78%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;39;SSW;3;50%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;35;N;1;90%
Chehalis;Showers;43;SW;5;87%
Deer Park;Snow;30;W;13;92%
Eastsound;Clear;38;NE;3;62%
Ellensburg;Clear;31;NW;8;75%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;12;42%
Everett;Clear;37;W;1;83%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;99%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;34;W;3;75%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;35;NNE;6;49%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;85%
Omak;Clear;33;N;15;38%
Pasco;Clear;39;SSE;6;75%
Port Angeles;Clear;35;SW;6;84%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;33;Calm;0;91%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;37;ENE;1;84%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;38;NW;3;92%
Renton;Clear;40;SSE;3;76%
Seattle;Clear;41;N;1;76%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;41;Calm;0;67%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;89%
Spokane;Snow;34;Calm;0;86%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;NNE;9;100%
Spokane Felts;Snow;34;Calm;0;86%
Stampede Pass;Fog;27;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;79%
Vancouver;Cloudy;44;NW;3;76%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;10;78%
Wenatchee;Clear;38;WNW;3;59%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;64%
Yakima;Clear;31;WSW;6;78%
