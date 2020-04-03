WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, April 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;40;SE;3;89%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;45;S;3;62%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;40;SW;2;84%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;66%
Eastsound;Cloudy;41;SSW;6;70%
Ellensburg;Clear;33;WNW;10;71%
Ephrata;Clear;38;SW;8;64%
Everett;Showers;41;E;2;90%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;41;S;7;88%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;41;N;7;70%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;41;ENE;3;82%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;41;Calm;0;79%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;45;WSW;9;53%
Olympia;Clear;37;S;5;78%
Omak;Partly cloudy;38;S;7;52%
Pasco;Clear;47;SSW;13;47%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;33;W;5;84%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;3;75%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;44;N;5;55%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;2;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;9;59%
Shelton;Clear;35;WSW;8;84%
Spokane;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;61%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;37;S;7;52%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;61%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;27;W;8;88%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;39;SSW;7;72%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;39;SSW;7;72%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;41;E;8;83%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;8;59%
Wenatchee;Clear;39;NW;8;59%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;W;15;62%
Yakima;Clear;36;SW;7;52%
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather