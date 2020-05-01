WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Friday, May 1, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;50;ESE;8;86%

Bellingham;Showers;51;S;3;79%

Bremerton;Clear;46;SSW;2;94%

Chehalis;Clear;43;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;8;45%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;47;NW;18;63%

Ephrata;Clear;51;WSW;13;45%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;50;SSE;2;86%

Fort Lewis;Clear;43;SE;5;99%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;50;S;3;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;85%

Moses Lake;Clear;52;WSW;10;52%

Olympia;Clear;43;Calm;0;85%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;NNW;7;47%

Pasco;Mostly clear;48;NW;8;65%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;47;WSW;3;92%

Pullman;Clear;49;WSW;13;44%

Puyallup;Cloudy;45;SSW;1;87%

Quillayute;Cloudy;47;E;3;92%

Renton;Mostly clear;51;S;5;71%

Seattle;Cloudy;49;S;2;80%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;50;S;7;74%

Shelton;Clear;43;WSW;3;93%

Spokane;Clear;46;Calm;0;60%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;45;SW;9;50%

Spokane Felts;Clear;46;Calm;0;60%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;35;N;6;88%

Tacoma;Clear;47;SSW;5;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;47;SSW;5;83%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;50;NNW;5;68%

Walla Walla;Clear;51;SSE;12;50%

Wenatchee;Clear;50;NW;13;49%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;51;S;6;79%

Yakima;Clear;51;N;10;47%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather