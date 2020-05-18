WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, May 17, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;53;NW;5;79%
Bellingham;Clear;54;Calm;0;77%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;2;94%
Chehalis;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;S;3;92%
Eastsound;Clear;62;W;2;79%
Ellensburg;Clear;52;NNW;10;76%
Ephrata;Clear;52;WSW;3;82%
Everett;Clear;58;N;2;84%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;N;7;83%
Friday Harbor;Clear;48;W;3;92%
Hoquiam;Clear;54;E;3;77%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;56;Calm;0;77%
Olympia;Clear;54;N;3;77%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;57;WNW;12;68%
Pasco;Clear;57;Calm;0;77%
Port Angeles;Clear;50;W;8;96%
Pullman;Mostly clear;50;WSW;6;89%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;54;NNE;1;79%
Quillayute;Clear;51;NNW;6;85%
Renton;Clear;57;NNW;6;68%
Seattle;Cloudy;56;NNE;2;75%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;58;N;3;64%
Shelton;Clear;49;W;5;92%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;52;SSE;7;100%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89%
Stampede Pass;Showers;42;SW;3;91%
Tacoma;Showers;55;NE;5;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;55;NE;5;74%
Vancouver;Clear;58;Calm;0;67%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;53;ENE;5;96%
Wenatchee;Clear;53;WNW;6;76%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;76%
Yakima;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;71%
_____
