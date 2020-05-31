WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, May 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;50;N;3;93%
Bellingham;Showers;52;S;14;82%
Bremerton;Showers;52;SSE;3;97%
Chehalis;Cloudy;52;SSW;3;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;65;E;7;75%
Eastsound;Cloudy;57;S;7;94%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;55;WNW;26;66%
Ephrata;Cloudy;64;WNW;18;64%
Everett;Showers;52;SE;2;94%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;51;WSW;8;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;10;79%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;67;SSW;3;60%
Olympia;Showers;51;SSW;9;89%
Omak;Cloudy;67;N;13;75%
Pasco;Cloudy;58;SW;17;80%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;W;14;79%
Pullman;Cloudy;56;W;15;86%
Puyallup;Showers;51;S;4;93%
Quillayute;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;82%
Renton;Showers;51;S;7;89%
Seattle;Showers;52;SSE;3;92%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;52;SSE;10;92%
Shelton;Cloudy;50;WSW;12;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;62;SSW;18;80%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;55;SSW;21;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;62;SSW;18;80%
Stampede Pass;Fog;39;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Showers;50;SSW;10;92%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;50;SSW;10;92%
Vancouver;Showers;53;SW;5;88%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;56;S;18;74%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;57;WNW;18;71%
Whidbey Island;Showers;53;W;20;76%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;4;63%
_____
