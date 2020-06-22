WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Monday, June 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;55;N;3;77%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;59;S;6;66%
Bremerton;Clear;53;NNE;1;90%
Chehalis;Clear;54;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;55;S;8;81%
Ellensburg;Clear;61;NW;25;55%
Ephrata;Clear;69;WNW;16;31%
Everett;Mostly clear;56;NNW;1;83%
Fort Lewis;Clear;58;W;7;88%
Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;82%
Hoquiam;Clear;54;NW;5;82%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;59;NW;3;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;69;SSW;6;44%
Olympia;Clear;53;SE;3;79%
Omak;Clear;72;Calm;0;37%
Pasco;Clear;70;WSW;7;33%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;W;8;82%
Pullman;Clear;54;Calm;0;77%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;56;NW;1;79%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;89%
Renton;Mostly clear;59;NNW;8;69%
Seattle;Mostly clear;57;N;1;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;64%
Shelton;Clear;53;W;7;82%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;5;59%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;59;S;6;71%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;5;59%
Stampede Pass;Fog;48;Calm;0;92%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;54;N;3;80%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;54;N;3;80%
Vancouver;Clear;63;NW;6;65%
Walla Walla;Clear;66;SSE;8;42%
Wenatchee;Clear;65;NW;21;43%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;54;SW;10;77%
Yakima;Clear;67;NW;12;43%
