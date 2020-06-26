WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 25, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;6;80%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;3;80%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;2;77%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;72%

Deer Park;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;75%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;7;77%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;15;45%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;7;45%

Everett;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;2;81%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;5;68%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;51;E;5;96%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;56;W;7;89%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;68;N;6;69%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;5;25%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;58%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;74;W;6;42%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;35%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;56;W;7;86%

Pullman;Clear;64;Calm;0;74%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;2;72%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;54;NNW;6;89%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;7;63%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;68;N;2;67%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;49%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;67;W;8;72%

Spokane;Cloudy;70;NNE;3;52%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;68;S;3;60%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;70;NNE;3;52%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;83%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;5;60%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;5;60%

Vancouver;Clear;71;WNW;10;62%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;72;E;6;61%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;14;36%

Whidbey Island;Showers;53;W;3;92%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;7;41%

