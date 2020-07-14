WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, July 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;57;NW;5;74%
Bellingham;Clear;58;SSW;3;69%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;2;67%
Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;76%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;61;SSE;5;67%
Ellensburg;Clear;65;NW;15;43%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;6;36%
Everett;Clear;58;NNE;2;80%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;5;48%
Friday Harbor;Clear;57;W;3;71%
Hoquiam;Clear;57;Calm;0;86%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;64;NW;6;67%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;29%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;44%
Omak;Mostly clear;66;WNW;13;39%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;70;W;3;36%
Port Angeles;Clear;54;W;7;80%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;66%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;2;59%
Quillayute;Clear;53;NNW;3;85%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;65;N;8;55%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;61;N;2;63%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;46%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;5;64%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;47%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;30%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;3;47%
Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;50;SSW;5;71%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;44%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;N;7;44%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;66;NW;7;61%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;63;E;7;35%
Wenatchee;Clear;71;WNW;9;32%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;54;WSW;6;82%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;69;NW;10;37%
_____
