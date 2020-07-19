WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;62;Calm;0;74%
Bellingham;Clear;62;Calm;0;83%
Bremerton;Clear;62;NW;1;78%
Chehalis;Clear;63;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;77%
Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;6;77%
Ellensburg;Clear;70;NW;16;50%
Ephrata;Clear;71;SSW;6;43%
Everett;Clear;62;NNE;1;82%
Fort Lewis;Clear;66;Calm;0;78%
Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;54;E;3;92%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;W;5;93%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;NNW;3;69%
Moses Lake;Clear;81;SW;9;33%
Olympia;Clear;64;Calm;0;64%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;76;WNW;13;35%
Pasco;Clear;69;N;5;72%
Port Angeles;Showers;55;WNW;3;100%
Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;66%
Puyallup;Clear;63;NNE;1;71%
Quillayute;Cloudy;59;WNW;5;93%
Renton;Mostly clear;68;N;3;65%
Seattle;Clear;66;NE;1;69%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;52%
Shelton;Clear;60;Calm;0;80%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;65;NE;3;58%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;67;W;5;43%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;65;NE;3;58%
Stampede Pass;Clear;56;SW;5;77%
Tacoma;Clear;67;NNE;9;56%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;67;NNE;9;56%
Vancouver;Clear;73;NW;10;55%
Walla Walla;Clear;72;E;8;42%
Wenatchee;Clear;78;WNW;8;38%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;6;86%
Yakima;Clear;74;W;6;36%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather