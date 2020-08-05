WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;63;NW;5;75%
Bellingham;Clear;62;Calm;0;86%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;64;NNE;2;78%
Chehalis;Clear;68;SW;5;72%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;55%
Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;6;82%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;75;NNW;13;53%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;7;29%
Everett;Clear;66;N;1;75%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;3;66%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;57;W;6;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;70;N;3;72%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;79;N;3;27%
Olympia;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;65%
Omak;Clear;77;N;3;23%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;3;61%
Port Angeles;Clear;63;W;10;69%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;41%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;2;69%
Quillayute;Clear;57;N;5;80%
Renton;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;8;58%
Seattle;Mostly clear;68;NNE;1;65%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;71;NW;3;56%
Shelton;Clear;67;W;7;70%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;5;34%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;72;ESE;3;28%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;5;34%
Stampede Pass;Clear;60;SW;5;80%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;N;7;64%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;66;N;7;64%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;72;NW;8;65%
Walla Walla;Mostly clear;74;E;8;40%
Wenatchee;Clear;77;E;9;35%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;58;SW;5;77%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;54%
