WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;57;NNW;6;71%
Bellingham;Clear;55;Calm;0;83%
Bremerton;Clear;56;NNE;1;78%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;82%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;53;NE;5;54%
Eastsound;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;71%
Ellensburg;Clear;64;NW;13;60%
Ephrata;Clear;63;Calm;0;39%
Everett;Clear;58;NNE;1;75%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;64;N;9;60%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;57;W;3;71%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;Calm;0;72%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;37%
Olympia;Mostly clear;62;N;3;55%
Omak;Clear;68;S;3;34%
Pasco;Mostly clear;65;N;5;62%
Port Angeles;Clear;54;Calm;0;86%
Pullman;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;49%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;61;N;2;62%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;38%
Renton;Mostly clear;65;N;6;51%
Seattle;Clear;61;NNE;1;65%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;65;N;3;46%
Shelton;Clear;56;Calm;0;86%
Spokane;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;42%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;31%
Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;42%
Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;50;WNW;2;88%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;60;NE;7;57%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;60;NE;7;57%
Vancouver;Clear;65;NW;6;63%
Walla Walla;Clear;65;E;5;48%
Wenatchee;Clear;70;NNW;10;42%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;52;N;3;86%
Yakima;Mostly clear;63;WSW;6;53%
