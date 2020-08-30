WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, August 30, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;55;NW;3;77%

Bellingham;Clear;57;N;3;80%

Bremerton;Clear;56;WNW;2;89%

Chehalis;Clear;54;SSW;5;87%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;6;41%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;59;NW;16;51%

Ephrata;Clear;66;NW;20;21%

Everett;Clear;53;NNE;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;53;SE;7;89%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;49;WNW;3;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;56;WNW;9;80%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;Calm;0;71%

Moses Lake;Clear;66;NW;12;22%

Olympia;Clear;52;SSE;6;76%

Omak;Cloudy;66;N;10;27%

Pasco;Clear;69;W;13;29%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;50;WSW;5;89%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;13;27%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;2;68%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Mostly clear;62;NNE;3;64%

Seattle;Clear;57;N;2;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;61%

Shelton;Clear;54;W;6;80%

Spokane;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;35%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;64;N;13;26%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;35%

Stampede Pass;Clear;47;N;6;79%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;6;63%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;SW;6;63%

Vancouver;Clear;58;NW;5;60%

Walla Walla;Clear;61;Calm;0;39%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;WNW;24;29%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;54;SW;6;80%

Yakima;Clear;65;NW;15;39%

