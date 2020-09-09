WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, September 8, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;57;N;6;61%

Bellingham;Clear;57;Calm;0;68%

Bremerton;Clear;62;N;2;43%

Chehalis;Clear;63;N;5;41%

Deer Park;Clear;44;N;3;49%

Eastsound;Clear;59;Calm;0;54%

Ellensburg;Clear;50;Calm;0;47%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;58;N;6;24%

Everett;Clear;59;NNW;1;62%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;71;N;5;34%

Friday Harbor;Clear;58;Calm;0;43%

Hoquiam;Clear;72;ENE;7;21%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;Calm;0;32%

Moses Lake;Clear;63;Calm;0;27%

Olympia;Clear;67;N;5;28%

Omak;Clear;52;WNW;2;33%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;54;N;8;69%

Port Angeles;Clear;58;Calm;0;47%

Pullman;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;37%

Puyallup;Clear;69;NNE;3;25%

Quillayute;Clear;59;E;3;43%

Renton;Clear;68;Calm;0;45%

Seattle;Clear;64;NNE;2;45%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;70;Calm;0;40%

Shelton;Clear;66;NNE;5;35%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;52;NE;3;48%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;55;NE;6;31%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;52;NE;3;48%

Stampede Pass;Clear;51;Calm;0;34%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;15;35%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;66;NNE;15;35%

Vancouver;Clear;68;ENE;9;17%

Walla Walla;Clear;54;ESE;7;24%

Wenatchee;Clear;60;Calm;0;27%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;48%

Yakima;Clear;51;W;7;45%

