WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Clear;59;S;10;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;1;97%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;57;SSE;5;80%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;57;S;8;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;56;W;10;74%

Ephrata;Clear;62;NW;6;51%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;1;94%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;N;3;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;SSW;3;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;62;W;7;57%

Olympia;Cloudy;60;SW;5;92%

Omak;Clear;56;NW;7;61%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;69%

Port Angeles;Clear;54;SW;5;96%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;85%

Puyallup;Cloudy;60;SW;1;94%

Quillayute;Showers;58;ESE;1;96%

Renton;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Seattle;Cloudy;59;SE;1;94%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;61;SSE;3;89%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;59;W;3;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;60;SW;6;64%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;53;S;5;85%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;60;SW;6;64%

Stampede Pass;Fog;50;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;57;SW;3;100%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;57;SW;3;100%

Vancouver;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;58;S;9;69%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;61;NW;13;59%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;61;SW;10;80%

Yakima;Clear;52;SW;5;74%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather