WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;55;NW;7;86%

Bellingham;Clear;51;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Clear;57;N;2;89%

Chehalis;Clear;59;N;5;87%

Deer Park;Clear;44;Calm;0;76%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;54;SE;5;66%

Ephrata;Clear;56;NNW;6;54%

Everett;Clear;54;NW;1;84%

Fort Lewis;Clear;61;NNE;5;90%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;77%

Hoquiam;Clear;65;E;14;60%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;NNE;7;70%

Moses Lake;Clear;52;N;5;63%

Olympia;Clear;56;NNE;5;83%

Omak;Clear;56;SW;6;57%

Pasco;Clear;53;NNW;6;73%

Port Angeles;Clear;52;SSE;5;89%

Pullman;Clear;54;ENE;6;52%

Puyallup;Clear;55;NNW;2;88%

Quillayute;Clear;58;N;3;83%

Renton;Clear;62;NNW;14;72%

Seattle;Clear;60;N;2;78%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;62;NNW;3;69%

Shelton;Clear;51;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly clear;51;NNE;3;68%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;51;Calm;0;56%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;51;NNE;3;68%

Stampede Pass;Clear;53;NNE;5;63%

Tacoma;Clear;58;NNE;5;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;NNE;5;71%

Vancouver;Clear;62;WNW;3;76%

Walla Walla;Clear;54;E;7;71%

Wenatchee;Clear;57;E;3;63%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;51;Calm;0;85%

Yakima;Clear;49;WNW;8;73%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather