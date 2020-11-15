WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;10;82%

Bellingham;Showers;48;S;12;73%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;42;S;3;99%

Chehalis;Showers;46;SSW;5;100%

Deer Park;Flurries;33;Calm;0;91%

Eastsound;Rain;46;SSE;14;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;34;WSW;2;96%

Ephrata;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;93%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;3;88%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;46;SE;9;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SSE;24;89%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;15;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;10;85%

Olympia;Showers;46;S;10;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;10;92%

Pasco;Rain;45;SE;8;85%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;40;SE;5;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;34;ESE;12;88%

Puyallup;Rain;48;SSE;4;89%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;12;57%

Renton;Cloudy;44;N;5;88%

Seattle;Cloudy;44;SSE;4;93%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;SE;6;92%

Shelton;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Snow;36;E;3;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Flurries;32;SE;4;100%

Spokane Felts;Snow;36;E;3;86%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;44;SSE;6;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;44;SSE;6;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;49;ESE;5;83%

Walla Walla;Showers;45;S;15;73%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;36;E;3;93%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;SE;21;79%

Yakima;Cloudy;37;WSW;5;92%

_____

