WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, January 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;51;SSE;14;47% Bellingham;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;68% Bremerton;Showers;46;SE;2;97% Chehalis;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;71% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;32;NNE;9;60% Eastsound;Showers;52;S;12;66% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;29;NW;3;74% Ephrata;Clear;31;N;6;78% Everett;Showers;48;SSE;3;79% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;100% Friday Harbor;Showers;48;SE;6;73% Hoquiam;Showers;50;S;6;89% Kelso-Longview;Showers;49;SSE;9;65% Moses Lake;Clear;32;N;7;78% Olympia;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;79% Omak;Clear;28;Calm;0;77% Pasco;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;88% Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;82% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;36;E;21;56% Puyallup;Cloudy;45;ESE;2;91% Quillayute;Cloudy;50;SSW;10;96% Renton;Showers;49;Calm;0;68% Seattle;Showers;46;ESE;2;85% Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;ESE;7;100% Shelton;Showers;44;WSW;1;99% Spokane;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;78% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;29;NNE;7;85% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;30;Calm;0;78% Stampede Pass;Flurries;30;N;5;78% Tacoma;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;79% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;79% Vancouver;Rain;47;E;5;70% Walla Walla;Clear;35;S;8;81% Wenatchee;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;85% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;SSE;26;60% Yakima;Mostly clear;29;W;7;85% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather