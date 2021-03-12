WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, March 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;34;WNW;3;81% Bellingham;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;81% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;36;NE;1;85% Chehalis;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Clear;25;Calm;0;74% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;86% Ellensburg;Clear;36;NW;10;64% Ephrata;Mostly clear;34;N;5;66% Everett;Cloudy;35;N;1;87% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;34;ESE;3;99% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;88% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;89% Kelso-Longview;Clear;38;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;34;N;3;66% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92% Omak;Clear;33;WNW;8;63% Pasco;Mostly clear;33;N;5;75% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;39;W;8;75% Pullman;Clear;30;Calm;0;78% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;35;NNE;1;86% Quillayute;Partly cloudy;34;E;5;88% Renton;Mostly cloudy;40;S;3;67% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;1;76% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;5;69% Shelton;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Clear;31;Calm;0;75% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;32;Calm;0;65% Spokane Felts;Clear;31;Calm;0;75% Stampede Pass;Clear;29;SW;3;85% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81% Vancouver;Clear;44;Calm;0;65% Walla Walla;Clear;40;Calm;0;59% Wenatchee;Clear;40;NW;6;48% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;38;ESE;3;64% Yakima;Clear;41;WSW;5;52% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather