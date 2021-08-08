Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, August 7, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;57;NE;6;87%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;83%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;61;E;4;77%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;57;WSW;3;91%

Deer Park;Cloudy;69;N;3;65%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;S;5;72%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;15;58%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;75;WNW;14;33%

Everett;Cloudy;58;N;3;89%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;61;WSW;14;72%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;6;86%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;10;80%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;14;42%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;9;80%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;73;N;12;47%

Pasco;Cloudy;77;NNE;3;49%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;59;W;17;71%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;76;WSW;14;42%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;5;77%

Quillayute;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;63;N;3;72%

Seattle;Cloudy;60;NE;4;78%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;62;ENE;8;74%

Shelton;Mostly clear;57;WSW;18;83%

Spokane;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;47%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;74;WSW;14;46%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;47%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;52;W;9;89%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;58;SW;5;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;57;SSW;10;83%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;9;67%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;78;SSW;15;42%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;10;37%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;W;21;80%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;8;48%

