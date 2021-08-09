WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, August 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Partly cloudy;61;N;3;80% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;77% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;62;SW;1;77% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;58;SW;2;91% Deer Park;Fog;48;Calm;0;92% Eastsound;Cloudy;64;SSE;6;72% Ellensburg;Clear;62;NW;18;57% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;67;WNW;12;41% Everett;Partly cloudy;61;N;1;85% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;61;W;6;72% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;86% Hoquiam;Clear;61;W;6;83% Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;63;NW;3;72% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;67;W;12;46% Olympia;Partly cloudy;60;SSW;6;80% Omak;Mostly clear;60;WNW;6;55% Pasco;Partly cloudy;71;WNW;9;41% Port Angeles;Clear;58;WSW;7;80% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;61;W;3;45% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;2;79% Quillayute;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;93% Renton;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;60% Seattle;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;2;75% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;64% Shelton;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;10;83% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93% Spokane Fairchild;Showers;55;Calm;0;100% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;82% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;2;83% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;60;WSW;7;80% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;8;58% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;6;32% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;65;WNW;14;48% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;SW;3;80% Yakima;Partly cloudy;67;NW;10;43% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather