WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, September 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;53;N;1;85% Bellingham;Clear;51;Calm;0;96% Bremerton;Clear;51;N;1;90% Chehalis;Clear;52;N;1;95% Deer Park;Clear;42;ESE;2;87% Eastsound;Clear;50;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Clear;48;N;3;65% Ephrata;Clear;51;Calm;0;60% Everett;Clear;52;N;2;87% Fort Lewis;Clear;51;ESE;3;86% Friday Harbor;Clear;50;Calm;0;92% Hoquiam;Clear;57;ENE;3;86% Kelso-Longview;Clear;54;Calm;0;89% Moses Lake;Clear;52;ENE;2;64% Olympia;Clear;50;Calm;0;92% Omak;Clear;55;SW;5;52% Pasco;Clear;51;Calm;0;76% Port Angeles;Clear;50;SSW;3;86% Pullman;Partly cloudy;47;NE;5;68% Puyallup;Clear;53;NNW;1;86% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;96% Renton;Clear;56;Calm;0;80% Seattle;Clear;57;NNE;1;74% Seattle Boeing;Clear;59;Calm;0;71% Shelton;Clear;55;NNE;6;83% Spokane;Mostly clear;50;NE;6;76% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;49;S;5;63% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;50;NE;6;76% Stampede Pass;Clear;49;Calm;0;77% Tacoma;Clear;53;NNE;2;87% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;56;NNE;7;74% Vancouver;Clear;56;Calm;0;83% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;56;E;9;59% Wenatchee;Clear;57;S;6;52% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;52;SW;5;86% Yakima;Clear;48;W;6;58% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather