WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 26, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;60;SSE;4;90% Bellingham;Cloudy;62;SSE;21;80% Bremerton;Showers;58;S;4;93% Chehalis;Cloudy;61;S;4;97% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;59;S;3;35% Eastsound;Rain;61;SSE;16;87% Ellensburg;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;37% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;18;39% Everett;Showers;60;SSE;4;88% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;12;82% Friday Harbor;Rain;57;S;15;89% Hoquiam;Showers;61;SSW;26;89% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;SSE;13;93% Moses Lake;Showers;72;SSW;10;32% Olympia;Cloudy;59;SSW;12;93% Omak;Cloudy;66;SSW;8;52% Pasco;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;35% Port Angeles;Showers;53;WNW;7;92% Pullman;Clear;59;Calm;0;33% Puyallup;Cloudy;59;SSE;3;93% Quillayute;Rain;58;SSW;21;100% Renton;Showers;58;SSE;3;90% Seattle;Showers;57;SSE;4;92% Seattle Boeing;Showers;58;SSE;9;96% Shelton;Cloudy;58;SW;9;96% Spokane;Partly cloudy;65;NE;6;23% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;60;SSE;9;26% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;65;NE;6;23% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Cloudy;59;S;4;97% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;56;S;6;100% Vancouver;Showers;63;N;3;93% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;44% Wenatchee;Cloudy;70;NNW;12;45% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;61;SE;32;80% Yakima;Cloudy;72;S;25;49%