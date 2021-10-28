WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 27, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;49;SE;9;89% Bellingham;Showers;52;S;5;82% Bremerton;Rain;47;SE;2;92% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;52;S;9;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;44;SSE;7;73% Eastsound;Showers;52;N;5;87% Ellensburg;Cloudy;45;WNW;6;79% Ephrata;Cloudy;49;WSW;7;60% Everett;Showers;48;SE;3;91% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;NNW;3;93% Friday Harbor;Rain;50;SE;9;87% Hoquiam;Showers;51;E;10;89% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;53;SE;6;85% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;4;73% Olympia;Showers;49;E;6;96% Omak;Mostly cloudy;51;S;9;51% Pasco;Cloudy;56;SSW;8;61% Port Angeles;Rain;49;Calm;0;86% Pullman;Cloudy;45;SW;8;70% Puyallup;Cloudy;47;ENE;2;95% Quillayute;Rain;48;E;5;96% Renton;Showers;49;SE;3;89% Seattle;Showers;48;SE;2;95% Seattle Boeing;Showers;49;ESE;6;100% Shelton;Showers;47;Calm;0;96% Spokane;Cloudy;49;WSW;6;68% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;6;92% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;49;WSW;6;68% Stampede Pass;Showers;34;Calm;0;92% Tacoma;Showers;46;ENE;5;100% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;ENE;5;100% Vancouver;Cloudy;54;E;7;77% Walla Walla;Showers;51;SSE;7;68% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;10;60% Whidbey Island;Showers;52;SE;12;76% Yakima;Cloudy;47;WSW;3;89% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather