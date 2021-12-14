WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 14, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;41;SSE;17;79% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;S;16;76% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;37;S;4;93% Chehalis;Rain;39;N;7;93% Deer Park;Cloudy;37;S;9;92% Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;12;81% Ellensburg;Fog;30;Calm;0;88% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;32;N;3;92% Everett;Mostly cloudy;40;SSE;5;85% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;37;SSE;5;84% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;41;S;3;82% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;9;78% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;38;SSE;7;92% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;4;92% Olympia;Rain;36;W;7;100% Omak;Showers;33;Calm;0;95% Pasco;Cloudy;42;S;8;76% Port Angeles;Showers;35;WNW;7;88% Pullman;Cloudy;34;ESE;5;88% Puyallup;Showers;37;SSW;3;90% Quillayute;Cloudy;37;N;6;95% Renton;Mostly cloudy;42;S;9;72% Seattle;Partly cloudy;40;SSW;5;88% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;S;3;91% Shelton;Showers;36;SW;5;96% Spokane;Cloudy;38;SW;9;89% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;34;SSW;8;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;SW;9;89% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;26;WNW;6;88% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;9;95% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;9;95% Vancouver;Cloudy;32;ENE;5;100% Walla Walla;Cloudy;42;S;8;67% Wenatchee;Clear;28;N;5;92% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;43;SSE;22;76% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;32;W;5;100% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather