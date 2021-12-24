WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;34;SSE;5;96% Bellingham;Rain;39;SSW;3;88% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;38;S;5;91% Chehalis;Showers;37;S;8;100% Deer Park;Flurries;32;S;10;78% Eastsound;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;93% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;85% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;10;72% Everett;Showers;36;SE;3;92% Fort Lewis;Showers;38;SSE;12;84% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;N;5;85% Hoquiam;Cloudy;42;S;13;82% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;39;SSE;7;86% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;5;80% Olympia;Showers;39;SSW;9;85% Omak;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;78% Pasco;Cloudy;42;SW;21;64% Port Angeles;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;89% Pullman;Cloudy;32;SW;14;78% Puyallup;Showers;38;S;5;89% Quillayute;Rain;36;SE;9;100% Renton;Showers;39;S;8;80% Seattle;Cloudy;40;S;6;87% Seattle Boeing;Showers;40;S;16;79% Shelton;Showers;36;SE;5;96% Spokane;Cloudy;34;SW;9;78% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;31;SSW;15;99% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;34;SW;9;78% Stampede Pass;Snow;25;N;5;92% Tacoma;Showers;37;S;15;95% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;37;S;15;95% Vancouver;Showers;40;SSW;10;82% Walla Walla;Cloudy;38;SSW;17;64% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;32;ENE;7;60% Whidbey Island;Showers;40;E;8;79% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;38;E;5;64% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather