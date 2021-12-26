Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, December 25, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;34;SE;14;86%

Bellingham;Snow;16;NE;22;100%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;31;S;3;92%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Flurries;27;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Snow;21;NE;16;92%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;27;NW;6;78%

Ephrata;Cloudy;23;NW;13;77%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;33;SSE;4;90%

Fort Lewis;Snow;32;SE;9;86%

Friday Harbor;Flurries;24;NNE;12;88%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;36;S;12;69%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;32;ESE;3;93%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;28;N;6;82%

Olympia;Snow;32;SSW;6;86%

Omak;Cloudy;14;N;28;80%

Pasco;Mostly clear;34;SSE;6;75%

Port Angeles;Snow;31;N;7;88%

Pullman;Cloudy;24;E;12;77%

Puyallup;Snow;31;S;3;95%

Quillayute;Flurries;29;E;10;96%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;34;S;6;78%

Seattle;Clear;33;S;4;85%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;33;SSE;10;88%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;29;S;5;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;27;S;8;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;19;N;3;87%

Tacoma;Cloudy;31;SW;10;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Flurries;31;SW;10;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;34;N;6;81%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;36;S;7;61%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;88%

Whidbey Island;Flurries;30;NNE;7;88%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;35;SSW;7;66%

