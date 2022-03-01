WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;53;SSE;13;85% Bellingham;Cloudy;45;NE;3;100% Bremerton;Cloudy;51;S;4;95% Chehalis;Showers;54;SSW;6;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;43;S;8;92% Eastsound;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;NNW;5;85% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;89% Everett;Cloudy;53;S;5;92% Fort Lewis;Showers;53;SSE;8;91% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;100% Hoquiam;Cloudy;51;SSW;17;92% Kelso-Longview;Showers;54;S;7;92% Moses Lake;Cloudy;41;NW;2;97% Olympia;Showers;53;SSW;8;96% Omak;Cloudy;36;SSE;7;92% Pasco;Cloudy;58;WNW;10;64% Port Angeles;Showers;46;N;3;88% Pullman;Showers;42;SSE;7;85% Puyallup;Showers;53;SSW;4;93% Quillayute;Cloudy;48;N;6;100% Renton;Showers;54;N;6;93% Seattle;Cloudy;52;SSW;4;94% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;53;SSW;9;92% Shelton;Rain;52;SW;7;93% Spokane;Cloudy;51;SW;8;82% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;46;SSW;16;100% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;51;SW;8;82% Stampede Pass;Rain;41;N;5;95% Tacoma;Showers;53;SSW;12;96% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;53;SSW;12;96% Vancouver;Rain;58;S;7;74% Walla Walla;Cloudy;57;N;3;61% Wenatchee;Cloudy;36;W;7;96% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;92% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;56;S;18;61% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather