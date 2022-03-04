WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, March 3, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;100% Bellingham;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;96% Bremerton;Fog;40;SSE;1;97% Chehalis;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Cloudy;37;WSW;7;92% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSE;6;81% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;38;NW;15;64% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;59% Everett;Mostly cloudy;37;SE;1;91% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;6;87% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;38;W;3;96% Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;NW;7;85% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;N;3;81% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;36;WNW;2;87% Olympia;Cloudy;42;S;6;95% Omak;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;6;88% Pasco;Clear;38;Calm;0;85% Port Angeles;Cloudy;44;WNW;8;82% Pullman;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;81% Puyallup;Cloudy;43;SSE;2;91% Quillayute;Cloudy;42;NW;3;91% Renton;Cloudy;44;SSE;3;82% Seattle;Cloudy;43;SSE;2;91% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;ESE;3;88% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;41;W;5;95% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;92% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;34;SSW;5;99% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;92% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;29;N;5;96% Tacoma;Cloudy;43;SSW;6;96% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;43;SSW;6;96% Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;89% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;42;S;14;67% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;41;W;12;52% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;39;ESE;5;92% Yakima;Partly cloudy;37;S;3;66% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather