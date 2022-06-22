Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;61;NW;2;86%

Bellingham;Showers;61;SSE;8;100%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;66;N;1;85%

Chehalis;Clear;61;SSW;2;94%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;55;SE;2;79%

Eastsound;Cloudy;61;S;6;87%

Ellensburg;Mostly clear;65;NNW;8;54%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;71;NW;10;41%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;2;82%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;66;SSW;6;65%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;57;WSW;8;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;NW;5;89%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;67;WSW;5;48%

Olympia;Clear;62;SSE;5;74%

Omak;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;48%

Pasco;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;47%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WNW;6;89%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;80%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;64;W;2;77%

Quillayute;Showers;55;W;3;100%

Renton;Clear;68;Calm;0;62%

Seattle;Clear;62;N;1;82%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;NW;5;74%

Shelton;Mostly clear;61;WSW;10;80%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;5;61%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;60;S;6;64%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;5;61%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;53;N;3;85%

Tacoma;Clear;62;W;2;81%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;64;SW;7;77%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;70;NW;6;58%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;65;E;9;58%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;70;NW;9;45%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;SW;5;86%

Yakima;Mostly clear;73;SSE;3;40%

_____

