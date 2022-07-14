WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;57;N;2;83% Bellingham;Clear;62;S;8;74% Bremerton;Clear;64;NNE;2;70% Chehalis;Clear;59;W;2;80% Deer Park;Clear;59;NW;2;73% Eastsound;Clear;59;S;9;71% Ellensburg;Clear;69;NW;22;40% Ephrata;Clear;80;WNW;13;19% Everett;Clear;59;N;3;79% Fort Lewis;Clear;62;NNW;3;75% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;55;SSE;3;79% Hoquiam;Clear;59;N;5;77% Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;N;5;72% Moses Lake;Clear;72;WNW;6;33% Olympia;Clear;63;S;3;69% Omak;Clear;73;WNW;12;40% Pasco;Clear;82;WNW;8;28% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;56;WNW;9;80% Pullman;Clear;63;Calm;0;75% Puyallup;Clear;64;NNW;2;65% Quillayute;Cloudy;57;NNW;6;83% Renton;Clear;68;N;6;45% Seattle;Clear;62;NNE;2;68% Seattle Boeing;Clear;66;Calm;0;56% Shelton;Clear;61;W;7;72% Spokane;Clear;67;NNE;3;56% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;66;SW;3;37% Spokane Felts;Clear;67;NNE;3;56% Stampede Pass;Clear;52;N;6;76% Tacoma;Clear;62;N;2;69% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;64;Calm;0;55% Vancouver;Clear;69;N;7;56% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;74;SSE;8;39% Wenatchee;Clear;75;NW;10;33% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;54;W;5;88% Yakima;Clear;76;N;5;31% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather