Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;56;NNW;1;80%

Bellingham;Clear;60;S;3;83%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;58;NNE;2;84%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;2;77%

Deer Park;Clear;62;W;3;43%

Eastsound;Clear;59;S;6;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;62;NW;18;53%

Ephrata;Clear;67;NW;12;34%

Everett;Clear;58;N;2;80%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;64;NNW;7;54%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Clear;59;NNW;3;77%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;NNW;5;64%

Moses Lake;Clear;61;WNW;7;47%

Olympia;Clear;61;NNE;8;64%

Omak;Clear;68;NNW;10;34%

Pasco;Clear;68;NNW;7;48%

Port Angeles;Clear;56;W;7;77%

Pullman;Clear;56;Calm;0;57%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;N;2;69%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;N;3;96%

Renton;Mostly clear;65;NNE;6;60%

Seattle;Clear;59;NNE;2;76%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;62%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;72%

Spokane;Clear;67;Calm;0;35%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;60;SW;6;40%

Spokane Felts;Clear;67;Calm;0;35%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;47;N;3;92%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;60;NNE;2;73%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;62;NE;7;64%

Vancouver;Clear;67;NW;7;54%

Walla Walla;Clear;65;S;5;43%

Wenatchee;Clear;64;W;25;40%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;56;SW;14;80%

Yakima;Clear;67;NW;10;41%

_____

