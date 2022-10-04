Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, October 3, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;54;NW;1;88%

Bellingham;Clear;57;S;5;93%

Bremerton;Clear;62;WNW;1;88%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;1;91%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;51;N;1;72%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;57;SSE;7;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;59;Calm;0;57%

Ephrata;Clear;64;N;5;44%

Everett;Clear;56;NNW;1;86%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;62;WSW;5;81%

Friday Harbor;Clear;51;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;58;NW;7;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;57;NNE;3;64%

Olympia;Clear;58;Calm;0;86%

Omak;Clear;64;W;7;49%

Pasco;Clear;60;WNW;2;83%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;52;W;6;89%

Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;74%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;1;84%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%

Seattle;Clear;60;NW;1;83%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;69%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;56;W;16;96%

Spokane;Clear;59;NE;5;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;63;W;3;53%

Spokane Felts;Clear;59;NE;5;66%

Stampede Pass;Clear;60;Calm;0;51%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;60;NW;2;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;W;6;80%

Vancouver;Clear;67;NNW;3;62%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;65;ESE;6;55%

Wenatchee;Clear;67;NNW;5;46%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;3;89%

Yakima;Clear;56;W;7;74%

_____

